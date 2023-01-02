Read full article on original website
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic earns first win of 2023
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia won his first singles match of the season Tuesday, beating France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. Making his first appearance in the event since capturing the 2007 title at age 19, Djokovic won 44...
Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Multiple Forms Of Cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she's been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer in a statement obtained by the WTA Tour's official website on Monday (January 2). “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for...
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney
Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
