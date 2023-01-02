ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Drivers urged to delay travel home from mountains until mid-day Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Wintry weather continues in Colorado through tonight 02:04

With the snowfall in the western mountains Sunday night into Monday morning , CDOT was encouraging drivers to take it slow getting the day started.

I-70 west Eisenhower Tunnel CDOT

It was recommended drivers heading east from the mountains back home to delay travel as late as mid-day when impacts were expected to be lighter. Anyone who decided to make an earlier trip was urged to take it slow.

Slick roads were expected, as snow was expected to spread eastward along the Foothills, the northern I-25 corridor and adjacent plains.

According to CDOT, "Once plowing begins, crews spread solid de-icer to help break up the snow and ice. Solid instead of liquid de-icer will be used due to sub-freezing temps. Even with the plowing and treatment, roads will be slick and motorists should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, particularly with the freezing rain that is expected."

CDOT tips for winter driving:

  • Have appropriate tires
  • Have an emergency kit with extra blankets, clothing, food, water, batteries and a flash-light along with other essential items
  • Take it slow: Don't brake suddenly; leave plenty of following distance, and don't pass plows

When it snows, CDOTS says crews focus on clearing and treating the interstates and major routes first such as I-25, I-70, I-270, I-225, C-470, I-76, US 285, US 6 and other major highways before moving to the secondary routes.

Crews have been on snow shift in the I-70 mountain corridor from Golden to Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel since Dec.28, and Denver metro crews were expected to go on snow shift Sunday evening. They operate 24/7 on 12-hour shifts.

COLORADO STATE
