arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/4: Tigers In Town
Good morning. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones remain in our thoughts. Wishing him strength and a full recovery. Neutral sites, positive outcomes. Home, road, or somewhere in-between, Arkansas men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start this season. Catch up on the latest episodes of The Follow and see how the Hogs have won two of their last three victories.
nwahomepage.com
Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Razorbacks seeking to get back on track against No. 20 Missouri
It seems like a year since the Arkansas Razorbacks have played a basketball game. Yeah, I’m sorry for the lame New Year’s joke, but when you get used to a two-game a week routine, the holidays can play a little havoc with your internal clock. When the No....
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs
The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
Eric Musselman says Arkansas gained valuable experience in loss at LSU
The Razorbacks will look to pick up their first SEC win of the season as they host No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday night.
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
fayettevilleflyer.com
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
talkbusiness.net
Corporate sale, controversial demolition part of top Fort Smith metro news in 2022
The $435 million sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a company based in Germany, and Fort Smith voter approval of a tax extension package valued at more than $210 million were some of the key news in the metro during 2022. Following are the top five stories, followed by...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
KHBS
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
Get an idea of the future of real estate in NWA
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking ahead in 2023, an economist at the University of Arkansas said the housing market in Northwest Arkansas tightens anytime a large corporation brings in thousands of new jobs. In October, Tyson Foods announce the relocation of its corporate employees to Springdale. Researcher economist for the University of Arkansas, Jeff Cooperstein, […]
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
