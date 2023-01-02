ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
kalkinemedia.com

Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023

In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
via.news

Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022

The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Dividend Strategists

Financial Services Dividend Stocks: Sector Quarterly Review

The Financial Services sector comprises banks, investment houses, finance, real estate, and insurance companies. The financial services industry has emerged resilient and successfully navigated unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the past few quarters. However, it has been a volatile year for stocks and the third quarter was no different. Q3 was a mixed bag when it came to investor sentiment - it started with a stock market rally but left investors clamoring for more at the end. At the beginning of the third quarter, the market expected a slower pace of rate hike, however, that was not the case. Q3 was marked by sky-high inflation, uncertain geopolitical conditions, rising rates, looming recession fears, and a strong dollar. The Fed is expected to keep increasing the interest rates with the intention to curb the rising inflation supported by strong economic indicators.
via.news

Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) fell 9.3% to $2.34 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.46% to $15,113.79, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

Alexander & Baldwin And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), Consolidated Edison (ED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
KANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

Why These 7 Healthcare Stocks Could Soar in 2023

With the healthcare sector poised to grow significantly in the coming years, healthcare stocks to buy present a fantastic opportunity for investors. Healthcare is something that everyone will need at some point in their lives, so today’s industry of $8.3 trillion spent globally is an indication of a growing, profitable sector – one that could create many opportunities for those looking to make significant investments. The U.S. alone accounts for almost half of the total healthcare expenditure, which is set to grow at an incredible pace in the coming decade. Therefore, healthcare stocks to buy are set for substantial progress ahead, with the population of individuals over 65 expected to rise by 113% from 2019 to 2050.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023

(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
via.news

Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy