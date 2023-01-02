Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
WFZZ ‘The Fuse’ Launches in Wisconsin
Woodward Communications has relaunched its Green Bay adult contemporary station WKZG with an alternative rock format. The station, which now carries the call letters WFZZ (104.3 FM), had been stunting for over a week with a playlist that consisted entirely of music from parody songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How and why Green Bay chose its next fire chief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will have new leadership in 2023. As we’ve reported, Matthew Knott will soon take over as the new fire chief (we visited with him last month after he was hired — watch that interview here). Knott...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter mix brings icy travel early Tuesday | WFRV Local 5
**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**. A warm front lift into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
Phys.org
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wreath program ends with four red bulbs
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department concluded its 2022 Holiday Wreath Program with a total of four red bulbs. The program ran from Nov 24, 2022, through Jan 1, 2023, with red bulbs representing a residential fire the fire department responded to. With the...
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Start Higher Than First Week of 2022
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin are, on average, a little bit higher than they were to start 2022. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is up 13 cents from this time last week, now at an even $3.00 per gallon.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
