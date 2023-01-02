ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Radio Ink

WFZZ ‘The Fuse’ Launches in Wisconsin

Woodward Communications has relaunched its Green Bay adult contemporary station WKZG with an alternative rock format. The station, which now carries the call letters WFZZ (104.3 FM), had been stunting for over a week with a playlist that consisted entirely of music from parody songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton

(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
APPLETON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How and why Green Bay chose its next fire chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will have new leadership in 2023. As we’ve reported, Matthew Knott will soon take over as the new fire chief (we visited with him last month after he was hired — watch that interview here). Knott...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter mix brings icy travel early Tuesday | WFRV Local 5

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**. A warm front lift into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022

2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wreath program ends with four red bulbs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department concluded its 2022 Holiday Wreath Program with a total of four red bulbs. The program ran from Nov 24, 2022, through Jan 1, 2023, with red bulbs representing a residential fire the fire department responded to. With the...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed

NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
MANITOWOC, WI

