Massachusetts gas prices start 2023 lower than beginning of 2022

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts started 2023 lower than this time last year.

The average for a gallon of regular is $3.36, AAA said Monday. It was $3.39 to start 2022.

Prices in Massachusetts remain above the national average, which was $3.22 Monday. Hawaii has the highest prices in the country with an average of $5.02.

Gas prices hit a record high in Massachusetts in 2022 when they reached $5.05 in June.