Improving weather for today
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The storm system that blew through our area on Tuesday and early this morning will be a memory by sunrise. However, many roads may still have water ponding on them during the morning commute, and some roads may not be passable due to flooding or debris in the road. So, make sure to allow extra drive time as you start your Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat comes to an end early Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 1:30 AM UPDATE: The severe weather threat is coming to an end. However, flooding rains could continue through around 3 or 4 AM Wednesday. UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Sumter and Choctaw Counties until 4 AM Wednesday. -------------------------------- The threat for severe storms isn’t over just yet....
Cooler air is on the way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A reinforcing weak cold front will cross and usher in some cooler air, and you’ll mainly notice the chill in the mornings. Instead of 50s and 60s to start our days, we’ll now have to brace for lows near 40 degrees by Thursday morning and the mid 30s by Friday morning. So, plan to grab the coat before heading out the door the rest of this week. You’ll also need the sunglasses because plentiful sunshine will stick around.
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A flash flood warning was issued for Clarke County late morning and early afternoon Tuesday. Clarke Emergency Management Agency reported old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced flash flooding as a weather system moved across the state. Jasper County and southern Lauderdale County was...
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe storms on Tuesday. A powerful system will move across our region, and locally a cold front will approach our area. Ahead of it, there’s ample moisture and atmospheric energy available that could support numerous severe storms. Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday morning, but between Mid-Morning and Late Tuesday night, severe storms are more likely. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms packed with large hail are expected. Also, tornadoes are expected, and there could be some that are strong (EF-2 or stronger). So, it’s important to know where your tornado safe place is. If you live in a mobile home, make sure to plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event.
Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County Closed Wednesday Morning Following Wreck
A Wednesday morning single-car crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure on Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County. According to Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. King said both lanes on Alabama 17 near County Road...
MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it will not do railroad maintenance Wednesday, Jan. 4, as planned. The agency announced earlier Tuesday that it would close Highway 498 temporarily in Kemper County for that purpose. MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work...
Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County
Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say
A Mississippi woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 482 in Neshoba County. According to reports, Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, was driving west on Highway 482 ran off the...
Update on the Bellsouth building in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly ten years ago there were plans set to remodel the old BellSouth building in downtown Meridian and create some new apartments. That plan never progressed. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt Wednesday for an update on the plans. He said the building...
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 30, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Ruins and E.F. Young Hotel announcing plans soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council will hold a work session on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building. It’s been over a year since the Ruins closed its doors due to a “collapse zone” issued by the city on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.
Sam Forbert, Jr.
Funeral services for Brid. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Meridian with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside immediately following at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Ms. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to oversee arrangements.
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
WTOK reports that according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a crash on Highway 482 in Newhoba County killed one person Sunday morning. MHP reports that it was a single-car crash that happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS,...
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
