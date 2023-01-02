MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe storms on Tuesday. A powerful system will move across our region, and locally a cold front will approach our area. Ahead of it, there’s ample moisture and atmospheric energy available that could support numerous severe storms. Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday morning, but between Mid-Morning and Late Tuesday night, severe storms are more likely. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms packed with large hail are expected. Also, tornadoes are expected, and there could be some that are strong (EF-2 or stronger). So, it’s important to know where your tornado safe place is. If you live in a mobile home, make sure to plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event.

