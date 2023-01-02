ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Improving weather for today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The storm system that blew through our area on Tuesday and early this morning will be a memory by sunrise. However, many roads may still have water ponding on them during the morning commute, and some roads may not be passable due to flooding or debris in the road. So, make sure to allow extra drive time as you start your Wednesday.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Severe threat comes to an end early Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 1:30 AM UPDATE: The severe weather threat is coming to an end. However, flooding rains could continue through around 3 or 4 AM Wednesday. UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Sumter and Choctaw Counties until 4 AM Wednesday. -------------------------------- The threat for severe storms isn’t over just yet....
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Cooler air is on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A reinforcing weak cold front will cross and usher in some cooler air, and you’ll mainly notice the chill in the mornings. Instead of 50s and 60s to start our days, we’ll now have to brace for lows near 40 degrees by Thursday morning and the mid 30s by Friday morning. So, plan to grab the coat before heading out the door the rest of this week. You’ll also need the sunglasses because plentiful sunshine will stick around.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A flash flood warning was issued for Clarke County late morning and early afternoon Tuesday. Clarke Emergency Management Agency reported old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced flash flooding as a weather system moved across the state. Jasper County and southern Lauderdale County was...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe storms on Tuesday. A powerful system will move across our region, and locally a cold front will approach our area. Ahead of it, there’s ample moisture and atmospheric energy available that could support numerous severe storms. Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday morning, but between Mid-Morning and Late Tuesday night, severe storms are more likely. Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms packed with large hail are expected. Also, tornadoes are expected, and there could be some that are strong (EF-2 or stronger). So, it’s important to know where your tornado safe place is. If you live in a mobile home, make sure to plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it will not do railroad maintenance Wednesday, Jan. 4, as planned. The agency announced earlier Tuesday that it would close Highway 498 temporarily in Kemper County for that purpose. MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County

Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Neshoba County house fire

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

First twins of 2023 born at Anderson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
LITTLE ROCK, MS
WTOK-TV

Update on the Bellsouth building in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly ten years ago there were plans set to remodel the old BellSouth building in downtown Meridian and create some new apartments. That plan never progressed. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt Wednesday for an update on the plans. He said the building...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 30, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Ruins and E.F. Young Hotel announcing plans soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council will hold a work session on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building. It’s been over a year since the Ruins closed its doors due to a “collapse zone” issued by the city on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Sam Forbert, Jr.

Funeral services for Brid. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Meridian with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside immediately following at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Ms. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to oversee arrangements.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy