ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Annual economic conference comes to Chino airport

Registration closes Friday for IE Business Daily’s Economic Outlook 2003 conference, which will be held Jan. 11 at Threshold Aviation at the Chino Airport. Diversified Pacific and National CORE are presenting the two-hour session, which will examine whether 2023 will be a year of recession or recovery. Other sponsors...
CHINO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

120,261 SQFT Riverside Business Park Placed Up for Sale for $25MM

Demand for industrial space in the Inland Empire remains high. With numerous industrial properties trading hands in recent months, industrial investors continue to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property currently on the market is the 120,261 square foot Riverside Business Park in Jurupa Valley. According...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
publicceo.com

City of Menifee offers home improvement grant for income-qualified residents

The City of Menifee is excited to announce the Single Family Home Improvement (SFHI) grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The SFHI grant provides up to $15,000 for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied dwellings including single-family and mobile homes. All repairs must be done in accordance with the City’s program guidelines and priority is given to improvements that support health and safety.
MENIFEE, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Eva Arevalos-Morales retires after 39 years working for the City of Fullerton

The City of Fullerton would like to thank Eva Arevalos-Morales, who retired at the end of 2022, for 39 years of service. Her dedication to public service spans across multiple departments at the city, including six years in the Parks and Recreation Department, four years in Public Works, and twenty-nine years in the City Manager’s Office.
FULLERTON, CA
palmspringslife.com

Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All

The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

A Rare Snowy Owl Is Captivating Southern California

Last week, a snowy owl made a surprise visit to the Southern California city of Cypress, located southeast of Los Angeles in Orange County. Excited neighbors and birders gathered to observe the raptor, which found accommodations on rooftops in a residential area. On December 27, the owl’s crowd of admirers surpassed 30 people at times. Some were locals, and others had traveled some 100 miles to catch a glimpse of the rarity.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winners of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway enjoy first holidays in new home as 2023 ticket sales open on Jan. 10

As News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kick off the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, we're checking in with the winners of last year's house giveaway. News Channel 3's Angela Chen is catching up with Jose and Mary Gonzalez, who have now moved in to their new St. Jude dream home The post Winners of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway enjoy first holidays in new home as 2023 ticket sales open on Jan. 10 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023

“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
INDIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy