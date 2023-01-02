ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 7

Robert Henson
2d ago

No more! Those charges should be 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault with intent to kill. Plus enhancements for being in the middle of a felony and causing deaths. Enough of automobile homicides carrying lower charges, they should be higher charges since there is no one out there that hasn't been told not to drive impaired.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

University of Utah police investigating break-in at on-campus apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an on-campus apartment Tuesday morning. The forcible entry occurred about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments, according to a news release from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy