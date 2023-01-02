Read full article on original website
Robert Henson
2d ago
No more! Those charges should be 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault with intent to kill. Plus enhancements for being in the middle of a felony and causing deaths. Enough of automobile homicides carrying lower charges, they should be higher charges since there is no one out there that hasn't been told not to drive impaired.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunken driver crashes car through building
KEARNS — A suspected drunken driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children's community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
Gephardt Daily
Shooting suspect arrested in West Valley City death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Xavier Bernal has been arrested. “Dylan Upshaw has been booked for murder & obstruction. Both charges are felonies,” a West Valley City Police tweet says. “Upshaw was located in...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Gephardt Daily
YouTube video captures Ogden incident allegedly resulting in charges against SLCPD officer, now on leave
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A YouTube post shows a video that allegedly captured an Ogden exchange between a victim who was injured and a Salt Lake City Police officer who has since been charged and placed on leave by his department. A probable cause statement...
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after arrest for DUI, hitting man with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.
Gephardt Daily
Man killed, woman critically injured in hit-and-run crashes in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a series of hit-and-run crashes Saturday night in West Valley City. West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton said a man driving a stolen truck was involved in...
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
Springville woman involved in Payson shooting charged with attempted murder
A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah police investigating break-in at on-campus apartment
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an on-campus apartment Tuesday morning. The forcible entry occurred about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments, according to a news release from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old Salt Lake City man who has been missing since New Year’s Day. Curtis Tenison, 66, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday near 800 South and 500...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
Comments / 7