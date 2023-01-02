Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new law enforcement team has been created in Kenosha County to assist with major car crashes in the area and it’s now active. The Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) has been in the works for a while and has finally been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A New Sheriff – West of the I
David Zoerner was formally sworn in as the 59th Sheriff of Kenosha County. A full courtroom witnessed the event, Tuesday afternoon at the Courthouse. 912 56th St. Zoerner was elected November 8th, when he defeated James Simmons for the job. Previous Sheriff, David Beth, retired after 40 years of service to the department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
Missing Man's Body Found In Wisconsin River
Although his body has been found, the investigation is still ongoing.
26-year-old man hospitalized after being wounded in shooting in North Chicago
Authorities say a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found shot in North Chicago early Saturday morning. The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. Emergency...
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Jerome Ealy sentenced to 10 years prison
MILWAUKEE - Jerome Ealy of Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – and was then sentenced to ten years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision. Ealy had been charged in connection with a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin missing man dead in Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The body of a New Berlin man who disappeared on New Year's Eve was found in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, Wisconsin Dells police said. Matthew Haas, 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells, last heard from around midnight Jan. 1. Searches of...
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
WISN
Vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police fails during pursuit
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police began to pursue a reckless driver on Tuesday night in the area of South 19 Street and West Becher Street until the vehicle experienced mechanical failure. The pursuit ended in the area of South 5 Place and West Lincoln Avenue. Police say they recovered a...
