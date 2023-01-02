Visitation, funeral service for AFD battalion chief set

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The visitation and funeral services for an Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief are set for this week.

AFD Battalion Chief Travis L. Maher, 49, died Dec. 28 from stomach cancer diagnosed about six months ago . Doctors believe his cancer is linked to when he went to New York City to help with rescue and recovery efforts with Texas A&M Task Force 1 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Maher’s visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Monday at Cook-Walden Funeral Home and the funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at Shoreline Church. The service will be live-streamed here .

A foot procession for uniformed AFD members will take place at 1 p.m.

“Travis was an incredible man. First and foremost he is a father to his two sons and a husband,” Brandon Wade, assistant chief with the AFD, told KXAN. “But he was also a colleague of ours… He again is one of the best that we have. He has served this community with immense honor and pride and made a difference in many people’s lives.”

During the funeral Tuesday, AFD Assistant Chief Brandon Wade said Maher was a huge part in making the organization into one of the best in the country.

“His service and dedication is no doubt a model for others that should follow,” Wade said.

