ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Visitation, funeral service for AFD battalion chief set

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujR2L_0k0tNRpz00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The visitation and funeral services for an Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief are set for this week.

AFD Battalion Chief Travis L. Maher, 49, died Dec. 28 from stomach cancer diagnosed about six months ago . Doctors believe his cancer is linked to when he went to New York City to help with rescue and recovery efforts with Texas A&M Task Force 1 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Maher’s visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Monday at Cook-Walden Funeral Home and the funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at Shoreline Church. The service will be live-streamed here .

A foot procession for uniformed AFD members will take place at 1 p.m.

“Travis was an incredible man. First and foremost he is a father to his two sons and a husband,” Brandon Wade, assistant chief with the AFD, told KXAN. “But he was also a colleague of ours… He again is one of the best that we have. He has served this community with immense honor and pride and made a difference in many people’s lives.”

During the funeral Tuesday, AFD Assistant Chief Brandon Wade said Maher was a huge part in making the organization into one of the best in the country.

“His service and dedication is no doubt a model for others that should follow,” Wade said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
TEMPLE, TX
People

Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped

Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lindsey Quinones, 31, inside her Georgetown home A Texas man allegedly broke into his estranged wife's home and killed her while their teenage daughter escaped through a bedroom window, authorities said. Ricardo Quinones, 38, has been charged with murder in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lindsey Quinones, 31, inside her Georgetown home, according to the Austin-American Statesman and a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department. Officers were called to the home after...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy