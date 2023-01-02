ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
The Center Square

Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday, the same day the House voted to pass the bill. The Senate passed the mammoth piece of legislation Thursday, 12 appropriations bill wrapped into one, which funds the government through September and avoids a government shutdown at midnight Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters Wednesday during a trip to Kentucky. Biden said upon his return to the White House that he hoped to see “what’s going on” at the border and also planned to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the United States. Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies that they say are ineffective on border security and they have questioned why he has not made a trip there yet.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Biden to visit Covington

On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure. On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure. Jan. 3: Better pay, dry January, and a record-breaking …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
COVINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

President Biden plans trip to Kentucky this week

COVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will making his way west to visit Kentucky again on January 4. The last time President Biden came to the Commonwealth was in August 2022 to survey flood damage left behind in the eastern portion of the state. On Wednesday, Biden will be […]
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Joe Biden, Donald Trump & the New York Times are so last year

Even to a jaded journalist, the New Year inspires hope that anything is possible. In that spirit, here are my three wishes for 2023.  No. 1 is Joe Biden announcing he won’t seek re-election. It would be the first thing he’s done to fulfill his pledge to unite the nation, with a decision to retire worthy of bipartisan celebration.  Biden is a bumbler, and always was, even before cognitive decline turned his appearances into spectacles. The big achievement of his tenure has been to prove the wisdom of two warnings about him.  Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously said Biden “has been wrong...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy