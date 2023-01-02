Read full article on original website
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday, the same day the House voted to pass the bill. The Senate passed the mammoth piece of legislation Thursday, 12 appropriations bill wrapped into one, which funds the government through September and avoids a government shutdown at midnight Friday.
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters Wednesday during a trip to Kentucky. Biden said upon his return to the White House that he hoped to see “what’s going on” at the border and also planned to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the United States. Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies that they say are ineffective on border security and they have questioned why he has not made a trip there yet.
Biden outpaces Trump and Obama with 97 federal judicial nominees by end of second year
President Joe Biden has outpaced two of his predecessors with the confirmation of 97 judges by the end of his second year in office, with it achieving the most diverse nominees in history.
Biden to visit Covington
On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure. On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure. Jan. 3: Better pay, dry January, and a record-breaking …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
President Biden plans trip to Kentucky this week
COVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will making his way west to visit Kentucky again on January 4. The last time President Biden came to the Commonwealth was in August 2022 to survey flood damage left behind in the eastern portion of the state. On Wednesday, Biden will be […]
Joe Biden, Donald Trump & the New York Times are so last year
Even to a jaded journalist, the New Year inspires hope that anything is possible. In that spirit, here are my three wishes for 2023. No. 1 is Joe Biden announcing he won’t seek re-election. It would be the first thing he’s done to fulfill his pledge to unite the nation, with a decision to retire worthy of bipartisan celebration. Biden is a bumbler, and always was, even before cognitive decline turned his appearances into spectacles. The big achievement of his tenure has been to prove the wisdom of two warnings about him. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously said Biden “has been wrong...
Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden still wants former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, to serve as his ambassador to India. He plans to renominate Garcetti as the new congressional session begins, according to a White House official who...
'We can work together': A rare show of bipartisanship during Biden's visit to Covington
Both Democratic and Republican elected officials struck a tone of partnership in remarks made in front of the Brent Spence Bridge, which is getting more than $1 billion in funding for a revamp of the 60-year-old span.
President Biden to visit Covington after $1.6B approved for new Brent Spence companion bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden will be in Covington on Wednesday to talk about his infrastructure plan and the new companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge. More than $1.6 billion was allocated to the bridge project last month. It’s one of the biggest projects scheduled in the entire infrastructure plan.
Hunter Biden probe: 2022 marked fourth year — and counting — of investigation
As 2022 comes to a close, federal prosecutors are wrapping up their fourth year investigating Hunter Biden for tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more.
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and...
Biden to promote U.S. infrastructure spending in bipartisan Kentucky visit
WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden will join Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Wednesday event in Kentucky aimed at highlighting the effects of the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill, a White House official said Sunday.
