Atlantic Wrestling Team Starts New Year with Busy Schedule

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic wrestling team gets right after this week. The Trojans have dual meets on Tuesday, Thursday, and host the Rollin Dyer Tourney on Saturday.

Atlantic Head Coach Tim Duff, on Saturday’s coaches show, stated his squad had good practices over the break. The Trojans returned to the practice room on Wednesday, December 28.

Coach Duff, they are entering the second half of the season when the competition amps up.

The Trojans start the week at Ida Grove for a quadrangular with OABCIG, Woodbine, and Logan-Magnolia. They travel to Denison on Thursday for a double dual with Denison-Schleswig, and Harlan and host the Rolling Dyer Tournament on Saturday.

KS95 will have coverage of the Tournament on Saturday with reports, play-by-play, and live video coverage of the finals. Saturday’s meet starts at 10:00 a.m.

Click below to listen to Coach Duff’s breakdown of the quad at Ida Grove on Tuesday, January 3.

TOPEKA, KS
Western Iowa Today

