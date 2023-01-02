Read full article on original website
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
WILX-TV
Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
abc12.com
Man convicted in deadly Saginaw Township drunk driving crash heading to prison again
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who lost two daughters to a drunk driver is reacting as that same drunk driver was sentenced to prison again for driving under the influence. Christopher Sandoval was sentenced to prison for driving drunk in 2002, causing the deaths of Shannon and Heather...
Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
abc12.com
McRoberts family pleads with driver to come forward 31 years after deadly crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and family members are pleading with the hit-and-run driver who killed a Midland County bicyclist 31 years ago to come forward. The Midland County Sheriff's Office also asks anyone with information about the death of Gregory McRoberts to contact investigators. McRoberts was last seen...
WNEM
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
abc12.com
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
abc12.com
Flint Homicide Suspect in Custody After Brief Chase
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday afternoon. Around 3:55, police say they responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue for a reported shooting, and found the man who had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department. It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue. A vehicle traveling southbound on...
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
WNEM
7-Eleven in Essexville robbed
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
wbrn.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
