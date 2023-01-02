ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Langley Computer open for business after car crashes into front door

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

AYDEN — A car involved in a collision crashed into the entrance of Langley Computers last week, but the business remains open.

Police Chief Chris Forehand said the two-car crash occurred at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Lee and Third Streets.

One of the vehicles was traveling south on Lee Street when the driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

The impact of the crash pushed one of the vehicles into the building. The business, owned and operated by Town Commissioner Raymond Langley, was open at the time. Forehand stated no injuries were reported.

Langley Computers is operating on its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Langley who posted the following statement online:

“Thank you to all our customers who have called and checked on us. We are fine and open our regular hours to serve you. Please use our side entrance temporarily.”

Snow Hill, NC
227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580

