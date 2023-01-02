ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Braham, Rush City fall athletes honored

By Mike Harley
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fShzQ_0k0tN3z200

Following a strong fall season for teams from Braham and Rush City, a number of those two schools’ athletes received postseason recognition.

For Braham, the football team had several athletes honored in the fall. Junior quarterback Jake Tepley was named conference offensive MVP of the Northeast Conference Silver Division.

Meanwhile Max Londgren, Lyle Nelson, Jake Tepley, Carsyn Londgren and Tony Johnson all received all-conference honors.

Brennan Lee, Brycen Lotz, and Logan Leniz were named honorable mention all-conference.

In volleyball, Ashlynn Giffrow, Julia Kuhnke and Arin Zimpel were named All-Great River Conference. Kuhnke, who signed a national letter of intent to run track at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was also named academic all-state.

In cross-country, Ben White, Isaak Coolidge, and Ava Johnson were all honored as all-conference performers in the Great River Conference.

Rush City had a memorable fall sports season, as the volleyball team advanced all the way to the state tournament, while the football team won its first seven games of the year.

Junior Lydia Bengston, sophomore McKenna Garr, senior Veronica Hemming, and junior Cora Sayotovich all were named to the Great River All-Conference team in volleyball. Sayotovich was named Most Valuable Player of the conference, while Garr was named Great River Defensive Player of the Year and also made the Class AA All-State Team.

Head volleyball coach Eric Telander was honored as coach of the year for both Great River as well as Section 7AA.

In football, it was a season dominated by upperclassmen. Seniors Nolan Anderson, Shawn Archambault, Landon Mold, Andrew Thole, and Chase O’Flanagan were named to the Northeast Conference Blue Division all-conference team.

Seniors Anthony Daas, Lukas Logue and Landon Umbreit were named honorable mention all-conference.

Head coach Mike O’Donnell was named co-coach of the year in the conference, while O’Flanagan was honored as the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the conference.

Freshman cross-country runner Brayden Ertz took a big step forward in 2022 and was the sole member of the team to be named to the All-Great River Conference Team for the Tigers.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory

MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

The women who moved a castle

Much has been written about the former White Castle on the corner of 33rd and Lyndale in South Minneapolis. It is certainly a curiosity. Something about it says it doesn’t belong there, this prefab fast-food restaurant in a largely residential neighborhood on a shady tree-lined street. It feels like the iconic little metal building is simply not in its native habitat, like a slider at a Minikahda Club wedding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
RICHFIELD, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
770
Followers
753
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy