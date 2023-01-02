Braham, Rush City fall athletes honored

Following a strong fall season for teams from Braham and Rush City, a number of those two schools’ athletes received postseason recognition.

For Braham, the football team had several athletes honored in the fall. Junior quarterback Jake Tepley was named conference offensive MVP of the Northeast Conference Silver Division.

Meanwhile Max Londgren, Lyle Nelson, Jake Tepley, Carsyn Londgren and Tony Johnson all received all-conference honors.

Brennan Lee, Brycen Lotz, and Logan Leniz were named honorable mention all-conference.

In volleyball, Ashlynn Giffrow, Julia Kuhnke and Arin Zimpel were named All-Great River Conference. Kuhnke, who signed a national letter of intent to run track at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was also named academic all-state.

In cross-country, Ben White, Isaak Coolidge, and Ava Johnson were all honored as all-conference performers in the Great River Conference.

Rush City had a memorable fall sports season, as the volleyball team advanced all the way to the state tournament, while the football team won its first seven games of the year.

Junior Lydia Bengston, sophomore McKenna Garr, senior Veronica Hemming, and junior Cora Sayotovich all were named to the Great River All-Conference team in volleyball. Sayotovich was named Most Valuable Player of the conference, while Garr was named Great River Defensive Player of the Year and also made the Class AA All-State Team.

Head volleyball coach Eric Telander was honored as coach of the year for both Great River as well as Section 7AA.

In football, it was a season dominated by upperclassmen. Seniors Nolan Anderson, Shawn Archambault, Landon Mold, Andrew Thole, and Chase O’Flanagan were named to the Northeast Conference Blue Division all-conference team.

Seniors Anthony Daas, Lukas Logue and Landon Umbreit were named honorable mention all-conference.

Head coach Mike O’Donnell was named co-coach of the year in the conference, while O’Flanagan was honored as the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the conference.

Freshman cross-country runner Brayden Ertz took a big step forward in 2022 and was the sole member of the team to be named to the All-Great River Conference Team for the Tigers.