ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 13

Jo Blo
5d ago

let's face it Tom Wolfe didn't do squat or whatever happened to that $2,000 stimulus I told you guys he was lying he made me look like a psychic now he's going to pass a couple do nothing laws as they set up for totalitarianship because there's not a population issue and you being locked up is not going to stop environmental issues their solutions going to be the lockdown it doesn't matter what the problem is that's the solution

Reply
6
Darlene Melody
5d ago

Automated cars...just what we DONT need!! Way NOT to go PA. Can't wait to see what's next. ..

Reply(2)
11
Ron Harding
5d ago

EV batteries are not sustainable in the millions from China. in fact ev batteries will cause far worse environmental disasters then seen before.

Reply
3
Related
FOX 43

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment

A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking. State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans. He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

PA Officials Seek Public's Help During Human Trafficking Awareness Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Today, state officials asked for the public’s help to spread awareness and to put an end to human trafficking. Human trafficking is the exploitation of people using force, fraud, or coercion for the purposes of commercial sex,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Wolf announces scholarship program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation. On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school. In a release, Wolf said, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Turnpike rates set to increase in 2023

Drivers in Pennsylvania can expect a 5% toll increase for all E-Z pass and Toll By Plate customers this year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commissions (PTC) announced a 5% toll increase earlier this year. The change will take effect on Jan. 8 at 12:01 a.m. With this change, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle increases from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Washingtonian.com

Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws

The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy