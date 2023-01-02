Crews respond to reported drowning in Piqua on New Year’s Day

Thanks for signing up!

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man reportedly drowned in the Great Miami River in Piqua on New Year’s Day, according to Miami Valley Today.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today , dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center received a call from a citizen shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 saying they saw a boat in the water near the dam.

A short time later, the same citizen reported seeing what was believed to be a body near the overturned watercraft.

Piqua police officers responded and brought the victim to shore. Piqua Fire Department medics performed life-saving measures and contacted Upper Valley Medical Center, where the victim was later transported.

There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Crews searched the river and banks to ensure the victim was alone at the time of the incident. They also recovered the victim’s watercraft.

