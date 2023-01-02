ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayers for Damar Hamlin show bond between football and faith

“I think we all have to recognize the power of prayer from coaches, players, the staff and the fans that was in that stadium, and the people watching from around the world.”. As the ambulance carrying injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin rolled slowly off the field in Cincinnati on...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
‘Play the game’: Readers think the NFL should go ahead with Patriots-Bills

"The NFL will be under great pressure not due to human compassion, but due to their bankroll." Football fans are still reeling from Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The game was postponed as Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the hospital, but the rest of the season hangs in the balance as the NFL makes scheduling adjustments.
Tell us: Is the NFL right to continue with the Patriots-Bills game as scheduled?

We want to know how you think the rest of the season should be handled. After Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is still figuring out how to move forward with the season. Fans, players, and NFL officials have shown an outpouring of support for the Buffalo defensive back, but scheduling questions are still lingering.
