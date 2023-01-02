Read full article on original website
Veterans to make up Diamond Hogs' infield in '23
The Razorbacks’ postseason success in 2022 was due in large part to the lineup stability that carried over from the previous season. Six players who regularly saw the field in 2021 did the same as they marched to the College World Series for the seventh time in the Dave Van Horn era.
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Arkansas
Mizzou got off to SEC play on the right foot, taking down No. 19 Kentucky in its conference opener on Dec. 28. The win earned the Tigers a spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in nearly two years, debuting at No. 20. The team now heads out to take on another ranked team in No. 13 Arkansas.
Pittman gets strong recruiter in new co-DC Marcus Woodson
Arkansas officially announced the hire of Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator on Wednesday, and it proved once again that Sam Pittman is heavily prioritizing recruiting. Woodson spent the past three seasons as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Seminoles. Prior to his time with Florida...
Tough stretch ahead will test youthful Hogs
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their SEC opener at LSU last week, and the upcoming schedule does not get any easier. In front of head coach Eric Musselman's squad is a three-game stretch against a trio of ranked opponents. First up will be the No. 20 Missouri Tigers, who are 12-1 and have back-to-back wins over top-25 opponents (No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky).
Jordan Domineck enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck walked back his commitment to return for a super senior season in Fayetteville by entering the transfer portal on Monday, per reports. Domineck announced via Twitter on Dec. 1 that he would use his last year of eligibility with Arkansas, but that tweet has since been deleted.
Reports: Arkansas to hire Florida State DB coach Marcus Woodson
The Arkansas Razorbacks will reportedly hire Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson to fill an open spot on the defensive staff. Brandon Marcello first reported the news. According to The Osceola, "Woodson's contract at FSU expired Dec. 31 and there was no extension reached between the two parties before...
Arkansas basketball moves down in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement to No. 13 in the eighth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas lost its only game last week, falling at LSU, 60-57, in the SEC opener. This week, the Razorbacks will return home Wednesday to face the No. 20 Missouri...
FSU DBs coach Marcus Woodson leaving for job at Arkansas
For the second straight offseason, there will be turnover on the Florida State coaching staff. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is leaving the Seminoles to join the coaching staff at Arkansas, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Sources tell the Osceola that Woodson's contract at FSU expired...
