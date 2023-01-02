Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest
The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
Duke at NC State: 2023 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In an important ACC battle, Duke looks to get a key road win against the NC State Wolfpack. Can the Blue Devils avoid another upset defeat?. TV schedule: Wednesday, January 4th, 7:00 pm ET. ACC Network. Arena: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. After a 1-1 start in ACC play,...
Improved Wake Forest set to face North Carolina
Wake Forest has struggled on the road, while North Carolina, despite all its faults, remains unbeaten at home. The Demon
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
Deadspin
NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism
For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal
NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
