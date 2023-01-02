ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest

The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
Deadspin

NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism

For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal

NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023

More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
RALEIGH, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC

