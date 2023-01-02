ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tabitha Mckeey
5d ago

R.I.P to the beautiful young ladies gone too soon, but we all know that if they were black nobody would be worried about the officers being charged

sozo
5d ago

Why is the news people are saying that sanders will be hold accountable for that that cop must be WHITE he should be lock up and should not be working for Addis police anymore but when you white that’s what they do to black peoples

sozo
5d ago

Right is right wrong is wrong that guy did not kill them that police should be hold accountable for his actions

