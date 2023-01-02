Read full article on original website
Tabitha Mckeey
5d ago
R.I.P to the beautiful young ladies gone too soon, but we all know that if they were black nobody would be worried about the officers being charged
Reply(5)
11
sozo
5d ago
Why is the news people are saying that sanders will be hold accountable for that that cop must be WHITE he should be lock up and should not be working for Addis police anymore but when you white that’s what they do to black peoples
Reply(6)
5
sozo
5d ago
Right is right wrong is wrong that guy did not kill them that police should be hold accountable for his actions
Reply
6
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
brproud.com
Blood drives set up for teen injured in deadly crash during police chase
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Locations in West Baton Rouge Parish will hold blood drives for a teenager injured in a crash that killed two others on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, 2022, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed after being hit by a...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
WAFB.com
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. Recalls include Mercedes SUVs, bicycle handlebars, and children's pajamas. Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound.
wbrz.com
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
theadvocate.com
Teen injured in police crash 'fighting for his life,' sheriff says; here's how to give blood
A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life. Liam Dunn, was badly...
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
wbrz.com
Man accused of dousing woman with harsh chemicals, trying to suffocate her with a mattress
CENTRAL - A woman was covered in chemical burns and bruises after a man allegedly abused her over the course of two days in a Central home. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened at a home on Denham Road, not far from Joor Road, in Central from around 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
theadvocate.com
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality
Youngsville police are currently investigating the scene of an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place on East Milton Avenue.
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
wbrz.com
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
WDSU
Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report
Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
wbrz.com
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar. Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
Louisiana teens’ deaths put spotlight on police chases
“In my experience, I have not seen a police officer charged criminally in a police pursuit case,” said civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth, who has handled numerous lawsuits in such cases but has no ties to the Louisiana collision.
