BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC

Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze

A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
BBC

Scarborough's New Year fireworks cancelled to protect walrus

A New Year's Eve fireworks display had to be cancelled at the last minute to protect an Arctic walrus discovered in Scarborough. The event was called off over fears it "could cause distress to the mammal". Council leader Steve Siddons said he was disappointed but "the welfare of the walrus...
BBC

Blind man and guide dog refused taxis over 30 times

A blind man who uses taxis and private hire vehicles to get to work says he and his guide dog have been refused trips by some drivers over 30 times. Stephen Anderson, 32, who works as an organist at a London church, has been filming the incidents involving him and his dog Barney and sending them to Transport for London (TfL).
BBC

New year: Tributes to late Queen as fireworks welcome in 2023

The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
BBC

Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope

A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC

Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers

A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
The Associated Press

UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes

LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only...
BBC

Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins

Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC

Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud

An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC

Scarborough: Rare walrus sighting draws huge crowds to harbour

An Arctic walrus has been causing an enormous stir in Scarborough after it was discovered in the town's harbour. The giant mammal has drawn huge crowds to the seaside resort since being spotted on New Year's Eve, in what is thought to be the first sighting of a walrus in Yorkshire.
BBC

E-scooters: Kent police commissioner issues Christmas gift warning

Kent's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has urged the public not to buy e-scooters as Christmas presents this year. It is illegal to use the devices on public roads, with Canterbury and Medway highlighted as problem areas by Matthew Scott. There have been 12 deaths involving e-scooters in the UK...
BBC

Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital

Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC

Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight

A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC

Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan

A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC

Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail

A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC

Thousands ask Bristol City Council to stop development on green spaces

More than 7,000 people are calling for a council to stop allowing construction on a city's green spaces. Bristol City Council declared an "ecological emergency" three years ago, responding to escalating threats to local wildlife and ecosystems. Campaigners say new developments "fly in the face" of the promises made to...

