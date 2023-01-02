Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Florida A&M adds three, including compliance director
Florida A&M announces three hires on the same day that Tiffani-Dawn Sykes takes over as VP/AD. The post Florida A&M adds three, including compliance director appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Veteran safety to return to Florida State in 2023
The Seminoles safety depth gets a much-needed boost.
Former Florida State wide receiver announces transfer destination
The former Seminole is headed to the Big 12.
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson
A look at possible coaching candidates as the Seminoles look for their third defensive backs coach since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Florida A&M Promotes Camise Patterson to Permanent Head Coach
At long last, the Division 1 Head Coaching Carousel is finally, officially finished for the 2022-23 year. On Tuesday, Florida A&M announced that Camise Patterson has been named the program’s permanent head coach. Patterson had been on staff as an assistant with the program and was promoted to interim...
Five Plays That Changed the Game as FSU Wins the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
“And with that, the 2022 season has come to a cheesy end.”
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transferring To Florida
Confirming last month’s report from the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson, former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced he is transferring to Florida for the final season of his college career. Mitchell, a former five-star prospect from Virginia Beach, recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass...
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 2
Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting
In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in Western Leon County, less than 24 hours into the new year. Monday afternoon, local pastors and community members returned to the...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
Keep the Wreath green sets record for low house fire numbers
The Tallahassee Fire Department recently wrapped up their 2022 Keep the Wreath Green program with notable success.
