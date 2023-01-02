ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

knau.org

Kaibab and Coconino fire managers to conduct pile burns

National forest officials in northern Arizona are taking advantage of wet and snowy conditions to conduct pile burns in the coming weeks. On the Kaibab, crews will ignite 1,000 acres of debris from mechanical thinning work near Parks along with about 3,000 acres near Bill Williams Mountain. Smoke will be...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One settles water claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Another gives the Colorado River Indian...
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime

Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law, has died. Pearce’s family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill. Pearce...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Hobbs sworn in, pledges to find common ground amid divided government

Arizona’s newly elected statewide officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs took their public oaths of office Thursday. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes were also sworn in by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel during a ceremony in Phoenix at the state Capitol.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE

