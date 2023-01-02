Read full article on original website
knau.org
Kaibab and Coconino fire managers to conduct pile burns
National forest officials in northern Arizona are taking advantage of wet and snowy conditions to conduct pile burns in the coming weeks. On the Kaibab, crews will ignite 1,000 acres of debris from mechanical thinning work near Parks along with about 3,000 acres near Bill Williams Mountain. Smoke will be...
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
knau.org
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One settles water claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Another gives the Colorado River Indian...
An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime
Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
knau.org
Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75
Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law, has died. Pearce’s family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill. Pearce...
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
knau.org
Hobbs sworn in, pledges to find common ground amid divided government
Arizona’s newly elected statewide officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs took their public oaths of office Thursday. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes were also sworn in by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel during a ceremony in Phoenix at the state Capitol.
Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow
A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and mountain snow continue but a change is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm back up through the weekend. A series of storms will track north of Arizona over the next 10 days. Although some rain and snow is possible for northern part of the state, southern Arizona is expected to stay dry. Wednesday: Mostly sunny,...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff drivers get stuck in snowy conditions, others enjoy winter fun
Rain in the Valley and snow up north helped the new year start out as a soggy one. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spent the morning in Flagstaff and talked with some people who got caught up in the snow.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
