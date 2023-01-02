ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz, Ellison, other state leaders sworn in for new terms

By Beret Leone, Pauleen Le, Esme Murphy
 3 days ago

Gov. Tim Walz sworn in for second term 01:50

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Inauguration ceremonies were held in Minnesota Monday morning, as several law makers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session.

Everyone sworn in Monday won their re-election bids in November, but it sets the stage for what should be an interesting session, because the Democrats will have control of the House, the Senate, and the governor's office.

Among the key issues we could see tackled in this upcoming session include legalizing marijuana, codifying abortion rights, family and medical leave and gun laws.

Minnesota's constitutional officers sworn in Monday include Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Keith Ellison, who narrowly won his re-election for Attorney General last November. Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha were also sworn in Monday.

This legislature will be the most diverse on record, with 35 lawmakers of color. Twelve lawmakers, all Democrats, are part of the LGBTQ+ community and have formed their own caucus, led by Rep.-elect Leigh Finke. And for the first time, Black women will be represented in Minnesota's Senate; there will be three of them.

Walz promised to pass a sweeping agenda that includes record spending on education, an end to child poverty, and the protection of a woman's right to choose.

Walz says he will take advantage of the new DFL control of both houses of the Minnesota legislature. He says he is going bold for his agenda for the next four years – an agenda that is aimed at improving the lives of children and families

"The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over," Walz said.

His agenda proposals include record spending on education, free meals for all Minnesota school children regardless of income, the elimination of childhood poverty, paid family and medical leave, and a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. Walz says these aren't just proposals, but promises.

"This is not a list of nice-to-have things. These are a list of things that we will do for the children and the families of Minnesota to improve their lives," he said.

Also included is a vow to give taxpayers cash back, which is a proposal the governor once labeled "Walz checks."

"Let's send a little money back in the form of a check to families so they can have a little spending money," he said.

Amidst the celebration and grand goals there is also high pressure. With Democrats in full control of the legislature, DFL leaders will have only themselves to blame if they are unable to pass their sweeping agenda.

The Democratic Governors Association issued a statement following Walz's swearing in:

"Congratulations to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on his inauguration today. In his first term, Gov. Walz guided the state through unprecedented challenges, made historic investments in education, and ensured access to good-paying jobs for Minnesotans — and he's just getting started. Gov. Walz is a proven leader and is committed to serving each and every Minnesotan.

"With his swearing-in, Gov. Walz will continue to build off the crucial work of his last term — bringing down costs, increasing access to child care, and bringing new opportunities to Minnesota families. We congratulate Gov. Tim Walz on his inauguration and look forward to four more years of his leadership to push Minnesota forward."

Ellison was sworn in by new federal Judge Jerry Blackwell, who was a star of the prosecution team that the attorney general assembled to convict former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Michael Ruppert
3d ago

he can start the term out right by refunding the 16+Billion in surplus that the Dems forced us to pay in taxes that they never needed. then lower our taxes.

Nice Guy
3d ago

Reap what you sow metro liberals. Can’t wait for social services to collapse and see if you are willing to write personal checks to help illegals

Paula Larson
3d ago

another sad day for Minnesota. I hate to see what the next 4 years is going to look like.

MINNESOTA STATE
