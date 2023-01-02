Read full article on original website
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Thousands of mourners turned out in Santos to pay their respects to “The King” of soccer, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, as his funeral procession made its way from the city’s soccer stadium to the cemetery.Jan. 3, 2023.
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
The body of soccer icon Pelé is set to be buried in the coastal city of Santos on Tuesday afternoon, as a 24-hour wake comes to a close.
Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
Flags never consist of a haphazard collection of hues, designs, and symbols. While some flags are more appealing, the colors and designs are not selected just because they look good. Flags signify liberty or control, threat or protection, depending on where they are raised. Flags are best known in modern society as national symbols because they combine a nation’s past, present, and future into one. So, what does the Portuguese flag represent historically, symbolically, and in terms of meaning to its people? This article uncovers everything you need to know about the flag of Portugal and other interesting facts.
After a 24-hour public wake, funeral processions began today for Brazilian soccer legend, Pelé, who passed away on December 29 after a long battle with colon cancer. Following farewells from the the public—many of whom waited hours to pay their respects—as well as Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the three-time World Cup champion was taken to his final resting spot: Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, the tallest cemetery in the world.
