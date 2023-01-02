Read full article on original website
2023 predictions: 5 international places that will be popular travel spots
Copenhagen, Denmark; Laos; Croatia; Egpyt and Chile make the list of sought-after destinations in 2023.
NEWS10 ABC
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon...
