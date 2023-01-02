Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale
There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
Idaho8.com
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field, according to the Bills, and he remains in...
Idaho8.com
‘This one was for you, Damar’: Buffalo Sabres honor Damar Hamlin after overtime win
In what was an emotional evening for Buffalo, the No. 3 which NFL player Damar Hamlin wears for the Buffalo Bills seemed to permeate everything the city’s ice hockey team did, as if by fate. A day after Hamlin’s collapse during the Buffalo Bills’ NFL game against the Cincinnati...
Idaho8.com
Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field was football’s ‘extremely ugly’ side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field as football’s “extremely ugly” side. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. His heartbeat was restored on the field, according to the Bills, and he remains in a “critical condition” at a Cincinnati hospital.
Idaho8.com
‘Gifted’ Damar Hamlin is a ‘great human being,’ says former college teammate
Damar Hamlin’s former high school and college teammate John Petrishen said the Buffalo Bills safety’s work ethic is matched by him being a “good person.”. Petrishen, who played with Hamlin at both Pittsburgh Central Catholic and the University of Pittsburgh, told CNN that as well as being “gifted” on the field, Hamlin is a “great human being.”
Pewter Report
Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
Idaho8.com
‘I know he could hear me’: Colts’ Rodney Thomas II details bedside hospital visit with Damar Hamlin as he remains in critical condition
As Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a mid-game cardiac arrest, his childhood friend and high school teammate, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, says there is “no doubt in my mind” that Hamlin will recover. Thomas drove directly to the hospital where...
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Albany Herald
Todd Bowles Shares Tom Brady and Starters Playing Status for Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting used to rallying in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. In four of the team's last five wins, they've been forced to overcome a deficit in the final couple of minutes to escape with a victory from the jaws of defeat.
