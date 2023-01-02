Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted
Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. Manchester United also have interest, so any club that wants Thruam will have to beat Inter Milan to his signa
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Liverpool 'turned down Nkunku transfer after Klopp and Lijnders decision'
The 25-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Chelsea agreed a £63million fee for him last month. Chelsea reportedly paid £10m over Nkunku's release clause to secure him.
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Post Register
Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record.
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Yardbarker
Manchester United target available for just €12m in January as Erik ten Hag plots move for striker
Manchester United transfer target Marcus Thuram will be available for around €12m during the January transfer window. A report from BILD recently claimed that Thuram was open to a move to Manchester United instead of Aston Villa or Newcastle. Rudy Galetti also claimed that Thuram was on Manchester United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.
Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
Yardbarker
Lazio Slip Up in 2023 Opening Defeat to Lecce
Lazio were off the mark in their first game of 2023, suffering a 2-1 loss away to Lecce after initially taking the lead. Biancocelesti coach Maurizio Sarri fielded a strong lineup for the team’s first commitment of the year, deploying stars like Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio finished the first half of the season in fourth and hoped to continue their momentum in the second half of this campaign in a bid for a top four finish.
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena
SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Roma insist they can count on Mourinho for the future amid rumours he's wanted as new Portugal boss
Roma director Tiago Pinto believes his manager Jose Mourinho is going nowhere, following heavy links to him replacing Fernando Santos as Portugal boss.
Yardbarker
Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines
Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Post Register
Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes after long break
ROME (AP) — Napoli probably wishes Serie A never stopped. That its rhythm wasn't broken. That its rivals weren't given time to catch up to its high-paced play. The southern club was handed its first domestic defeat of the season on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7½-week break for the World Cup and end-of-the-year holidays.
