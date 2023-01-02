ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
CBS Sports

Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more

The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Post Register

Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record.
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
Yardbarker

Lazio Slip Up in 2023 Opening Defeat to Lecce

Lazio were off the mark in their first game of 2023, suffering a 2-1 loss away to Lecce after initially taking the lead. Biancocelesti coach Maurizio Sarri fielded a strong lineup for the team’s first commitment of the year, deploying stars like Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio finished the first half of the season in fourth and hoped to continue their momentum in the second half of this campaign in a bid for a top four finish.
Yardbarker

Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena

SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Yardbarker

Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines

Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Post Register

Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes after long break

ROME (AP) — Napoli probably wishes Serie A never stopped. That its rhythm wasn't broken. That its rivals weren't given time to catch up to its high-paced play. The southern club was handed its first domestic defeat of the season on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7½-week break for the World Cup and end-of-the-year holidays.

