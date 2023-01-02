Read full article on original website
Aetna picked to operate North Carolina employee health plan
—Insurance giant Aetna will administer North Carolina's health coverage plan for state government employees, teachers, retirees and their family members starting in 2025, the State Treasurer's Office announced Wednesday. Blue Cross, the state's largest health insurer, said in a written statement that it's pursuing an appeal of the State Health Plan's…
There's still time to get health insurance through the public exchange — and you may qualify for help paying premiums
Most people who get their health insurance either through the federal marketplace or their state's exchange qualify for tax credits that reduce the cost of premiums. Some people also are able to get help covering deductibles and copays. Here are some important things to know. Anyone without health insurance has...
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Four freebies and discounts SSI and SSDI claimants can get in January – see if you can claim $1,000s in extra help
ADDITIONAL benefits that recipients of Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Income can start receiving next year have been revealed. Cash isn't the only benefit that SSI or SSDI can receive - they can also score freebies or discounts like dental care products, some pain relievers, and first-aid goods.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible For Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Four days until millions of Americans get early $914 direct payment before New Year’s Eve – are you eligible?
MILLIONS of SSI recipients can look forward to next year's boosted benefit two days before 2023 actually arrives. SSI, SSDI, and Social Security recipients will get an 8.7 percent increase in their benefits in 2023 thanks to the cost of living adjustment (COLA). SSI beneficiaries usually get paid on the...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
SSI Recipients Are Getting a Second December Check Friday. Here's Why
For Supplemental Security Income recipients who weren't expecting a second check to arrive this month, today's a surprising day. You might be a bit confused as to why you received two SSI checks and why this one has a different amount from the other check. We'll explain all those details below.
Eight direct payments between $300 and $3,600 that Americans can claim this Christmas – full eligibility criteria
THIS holiday season millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level. For example, some states and cities are offering tax rebates to help residents offset high inflation. Others...
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrives Tuesday
Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. On Tuesday, longtime SSDI beneficiaries will receive their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
7 Best Health Insurance Companies for the Self-Employed of 2023
Best for Tax CreditsBest Expansive Provider NetworkBest for PrescriptionsBest PricingBest for PPO Plans. Blue Cross Blue ShieldAetnaUnitedHealthcareCignaMolina HealthcareHumana. HighlightsPopular insurance company with low-cost Gold plans and an expansive provider network.High-end insurance plans with eligibility for maximum premium tax credits through the ACA.Popular insurance company with a great provider network and...
Federal audits reveal widespread overcharges, other errors in Medicare Advantage plans; Humana and United stand out
Recently released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and are the most recent reviews...
308K SC households receive this emergency COVID-era benefit. Now it’s slated to end
Congress ended federal money for the benefit as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
Leading Organization for Health Insurance and Employee Benefits Professionals NAHU Rebrands as NABIP
WASHINGTON , Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, announced today that it is rebranding as the. National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals. (NABIP). For decades, NABIP has advocated on behalf of benefits and...
