Parma, MI

WILX-TV

One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in serious critical condition after a pedestrian-vehicle crash Saturday morning. News Ten spoke with the Lansing Police Department, and officers say a person is in custody. The male victim is severely injured and was transported to a local-area hospital. Police say he remains in critical condition at this time.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
WTOL-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
ADRIAN, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
LANSING, MI
YAHOO!

Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say

Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
MILAN, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Saginaw has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94

A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
PARMA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI

