WILX-TV
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in serious critical condition after a pedestrian-vehicle crash Saturday morning. News Ten spoke with the Lansing Police Department, and officers say a person is in custody. The male victim is severely injured and was transported to a local-area hospital. Police say he remains in critical condition at this time.
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Man dies after being hit by Amtrak Train in Ypsilanti on Thursday night
Ypsilanti police say a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day. A BMW 3-Series sedan believed to be involved in the crash was also found at a home not far from the crash scene in Oakland County.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
WTOL-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
WILX-TV
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
YAHOO!
Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say
Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
Police seize BMW involved in New Year's Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shelby Twp. man; Person of interest ID'd
Police have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Benjamin Kable of Shelby Township on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
Driver revived with Narcan faces 3rd DUI charge after crashing on I-75 in Madison Heights
A driver who had to be revived with several doses of Narcan after wrecking on a freeway in Oakland County on Sunday is facing DUI charges for the third time, police say.
wtvbam.com
Two men injured in Monday stabbing on Burlington Road, Jackson man arrested
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Two men were stabbed while a suspect from Jackson was taken into custody on Monday following an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the incident was reported at...
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
WILX-TV
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Saginaw has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
