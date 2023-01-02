ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As long as 3 Olympic-sized swimming pools and costing more than $500 million, Lurssen’s Project Luminance will be the biggest yacht to be completed in 2023

Robb Report

Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami

Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion.   Aston’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market, with an eye-watering $59 million price tag attached. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. This is the company’s first penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This $12 Million New York Manse, With a Rock Wall and Zip Line, Is Like a Luxury Summer Camp

Longing to feel like a kid again? A lakefront estate in Westchester County offers all the nostalgia of summer camp but with some grown-up perks.   Located in the wealthy celeb-studded enclave of Bedford, New York, the eight-acre property belongs to restaurateur and sculptor Shelly Fireman, who bought the waterside retreat back in 2010, reported The Wall Street Journal. Now, Fireman and his wife are selling the Adirondack-style home, along with all of its custom-made furnishings and their boat, worth an estimated $300,000. Altogether, the spread will cost you a cool $12 million—counting it among the priciest real-estate transactions in the...
BEDFORD, NY
mansionglobal.com

An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million

An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.

