Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors
Like last year - and the year before, and the year before that - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being mentioned as a candidate for one of the many vacant or soon-to-be vacant NFL head coaching jobs. ESPN's Desmond Howard has some thoughts on that. On Monday, the Michigan...
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
"I was in the bathroom" — When Tyronn Lue got mad at Derrick Rose for taking a mid-game bathroom break
Derrick Rose discovered that hydrating well is key to avoiding severe injuries.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh contacted by Denver Broncos about vacancy, per report
Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to express their interest in him for their head coach vacancy in recent days.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
5 bold predictions for the 2023 Cubs
I’ve written articles on this topic in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and... well, if you click on those links you’ll see that not many of them actually happened. I skipped doing one last January because of the uncertainty of even having a season because of MLB’s ongoing lockout at the time.
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
NBA admits officiating error late in Bulls' loss to Cavaliers, as Donovan Mitchell should've been called for lane violation ahead of tying layup
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell should’ve been called for a lane violation while missing a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation of Cleveland’s comeback win against Chicago on Monday evening, the NBA ruled in its last two-minute report.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Yardbarker
Odds show potential NFL future for Jim Harbaugh
In the current landscape of sports and sports betting in America, it seems like nearly everything has a bet or betting odds tied to it, especially when it comes to the NFL. During the Super Bowl, many sportsbooks allow you to bet on the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the head of the winning coach.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
Shannon Sharpe Absent From ‘Undisputed,’ Skip Bayless Apologizes To Viewers
Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) episode of FS1’s Undisputed felt very different. Shannon Sharpe was absent and Skip Bayless seemingly had a lot to answer for after an ill-timed tweet following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. “I apologize for what we’re going to do today,” the 71-year-old said in a clip shared by ClutchPoints via Twitter. It is worth noting that he apologized for any offense that viewers may feel as he attempted to conduct the show as normal, despite the entire sports community being shaken up by the Bills’ safety...
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
NBC Sports
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
Comments / 0