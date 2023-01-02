ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors

Like last year - and the year before, and the year before that - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being mentioned as a candidate for one of the many vacant or soon-to-be vacant NFL head coaching jobs. ESPN's Desmond Howard has some thoughts on that. On Monday, the Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

5 bold predictions for the 2023 Cubs

I’ve written articles on this topic in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and... well, if you click on those links you’ll see that not many of them actually happened. I skipped doing one last January because of the uncertainty of even having a season because of MLB’s ongoing lockout at the time.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Yardbarker

Odds show potential NFL future for Jim Harbaugh

In the current landscape of sports and sports betting in America, it seems like nearly everything has a bet or betting odds tied to it, especially when it comes to the NFL. During the Super Bowl, many sportsbooks allow you to bet on the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the head of the winning coach.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska

Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
LINCOLN, NE
Vibe

Shannon Sharpe Absent From ‘Undisputed,’ Skip Bayless Apologizes To Viewers

Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) episode of FS1’s Undisputed felt very different. Shannon Sharpe was absent and Skip Bayless seemingly had a lot to answer for after an ill-timed tweet following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. “I apologize for what we’re going to do today,” the 71-year-old said in a clip shared by ClutchPoints via Twitter. It is worth noting that he apologized for any offense that viewers may feel as he attempted to conduct the show as normal, despite the entire sports community being shaken up by the Bills’ safety...
NBC Sports

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.

