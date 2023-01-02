ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Why for-profit homes won’t solve long-term care issues: Privatizing health services is a bad idea that just won’t go away

By Pat Armstrong, Distinguished Research Professor of Sociology, York University, Canada, Marjorie Griffin Cohen, Professor emeritus, Simon Fraser University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZtMn_0k0tJ14k00
People protest outside the Tendercare Living Centre long-term-care facility in Scarborough, Ont. during the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020. This LTC home was hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian health economist Robert Evans called them zombies : ideas killed long ago by evidence, but re-emerging from the grave — often in disguise.

He was talking about user fees for health services. Such fees primarily mean that the poor go without care while the rich may get care they don’t need , but they also add to the bureaucracy required to bill for services.

Now the zombie is re-emerging in the form of handing over more publicly funded services to for-profit companies.

Privatization in health care can take many forms. In British Columbia, there is an increase in doctors’ offices charging user and subscription fees , but there is also the emergence of new corporations offering to manage health services .

Québec, along with many other provinces, is increasingly relying on private sector agencies to supply health-care workers , while Ontario is investing in more for-profit long-term care beds .

Private sector myths

COVID-19’s impact on the health sector, along with government promises for increased investment, has offered a new opportunity for the privatization zombies to re-emerge. There are now calls to have the for-profit sector solve the crisis.

The arguments are not new: the private sector will add services, the private sector will offer more choices, the private sector does things more efficiently, the private sector provides better quality and the private sector is more innovative . But the old and new evidence from long-term care homes in Ontario should kill these arguments yet again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m60ry_0k0tJ14k00
A body is wheeled from the Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto, where multiple deaths from COVID-19 occurred, in April 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Expanding the for-profit sector has not worked in Ontario long-term care, where nearly 60 per cent of the homes are for-profit . The claim that for-profit services are better because competing for customers pushes them to offer better quality at lower costs while shouldering the financial risks is not supported by the evidence. With 38,000 people waiting to get into long-term care, there is no competition at all.

Offered a choice, people tend to choose a non-profit or municipal home, mainly because Ontario for-profit homes are more likely to be old, to have four-bed rooms, to have the lowest staffing levels and to do more transfers to hospitals, to name only a few reasons .

They also had a much higher proportion of residents die from COVID-19 early in the pandemic, with 78 per cent more deaths than non-profit long-term care homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDgEB_0k0tJ14k00
Members of the Canadian Forces assisting with COVID-19 care wash down a laundry bin in the parking lot of Altamont Care Community in Toronto in June 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Three of the four homes where the military was sent in to rescue residents and staff early in the pandemic were for-profit and none were municipal. Yet these homes, with their beds primarily funded by the government, are virtually guaranteed a full house, so there is little financial risk. But there is no guarantee that care will be available given these homes might close if the land becomes valuable for re-development, or they might simply go out of business.

At the same time, with all homes receiving the same funding and resident fees established by the government for all nursing homes , there is no cost-saving to the government in for-profits delivering care.

Profit is not innovation

The Ontario minister of health says we need to look to the private sector for innovation . But it’s hard to see any examples of innovation from private long-term care homes, except when it comes to how to make a profit. Long-term care owners like Extendicare and Sienna “ are raking in millions .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rLLH_0k0tJ14k00
Crosses mark the deaths of multiple people from an Ontario care home during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Meanwhile, public information on these homes is limited. We don’t really know where all the profit comes from, in part because they are allowed to keep some business secrets. We do know that wages tend to be lower in Ontario for-profit homes compared to municipal ones.

Privatization can mean seeking profit by selling more services and paying less for things like food and supplies while limiting as much work time as possible, none of which promotes quality care. It mainly means being responsible to shareholders.

For-profit ownership of health services can mean cherry-picking patients with the least complex needs and rejecting others, while quickly transferring any negative outcomes back to public facilities. We have seen this in private retirement homes where people can be kicked out if their needs become too complex .

Access, costs and alternatives

The argument that privatization will speed up access to care does not necessarily mean good care, and can entail risks. And speed for some who pay can mean care that’s too late for others who cannot pay. We have seen examples of all these with for-profit care .

Meanwhile, for-profit services do nothing to address the major crisis in labour force supply, do nothing about public costs and do too little about public access to care. In fact, they do the reverse; they drain the public system of both people and money. Adding more for-profit services fragments a system already suffering from fragmentation.

There are alternatives. There is no reason not to expand the public sector when it is the public sector that will be paying. There is no reason why we cannot innovate and reduce fragmentation within the public system.

Indeed, we have many examples of innovation within the public system . And the public sector is in a position to quickly offer better work for health-care workers who are at the centre of our health-care system, and more equitable access for all.

Let’s kill this zombie once and for all.

Pat Armstrong receives funding from SSHRC She is affiliated with the Canadian Health Coalition

Marjorie Griffin Cohen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

5 steps for tackling Canada's long-term care crisis: It starts with valuing the well-being of workers

Canada’s long-term care sector was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapidly climbing patient deaths, a lack of safety provisions coupled with already-precarious employment and difficult working conditions took its toll on the mental health of health-care workers. Yet, wellness in the long-term care sector is rarely discussed. Distress due to difficult working conditions is often dismissed as a part of the job description. Workers are expected to “suck it up” and manage their own emotions on their own time. The sector is currently being held together by a very vulnerable workforce and it is situated to fail without immediate intervention. Support for...
KevinMD.com

Care aides in long-term care were traumatized during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on long-term care in Canada. During the first two waves in 2020, over 80 percent of all Canadian COVID-19 deaths happened in long-term care homes. While vaccination and policy changes have helped to reduce the number of deaths, long-term care homes are still experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and severe staffing shortages.
TheConversationCanada

Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global shift to remote work, with the latest evidence suggesting almost half of workers in Canada are still regularly working remotely. Employers are grappling with how to strike the right balance between flexibility for work from home and expectations for in-person time together. In November, Elon Musk announced the end of remote work at Twitter — a move 80 per cent of Canadians said would cause them to quit. Some of Canada’s largest companies are taking diverging approaches, from Shopify’s “work anywhere” policy to some of the big banks moving to two or three in-person days...
TheConversationCanada

Looking forward into the past: Lessons for the future of Medicare on its 60th anniversary

It is the 60th anniversary of Medicare, but no one seems to care. It is, after all, hard to be enthusiastic about a system in crisis. Patients can’t find doctors (almost one in five Canadian adults). Those who have doctors have a hard time getting in to see them (only 18 per cent can get an appointment within a day or two). Doctors are burned out, leaving their practices with no one to replace them. New physicians want to focus on patient care, not the business of health care. This is, of course, just the beginning of the problem. The premiers...
TheConversationCanada

Canada delays expanding medical assistance in dying to include mental illness, but it's still a policy built on quicksand

The federal government admitted Thursday it needs more time before expanding Canada’s controversial medical assistance in dying (MAID) policy to enable MAID solely for mental illness. Although the government had recently announced its intention to proceed with expanding MAID for those with mental health disorders by next March, Justice Minister David Lametti said he had heard from medical experts that the health-care system wasn’t prepared to deal with patients who want to end their lives for mental health reasons. He did not commit to a new deadline. But the justice minister said Ottawa was only seeking to delay implementation of the...
TheConversationCanada

COP15's Global Biodiversity Framework must advance Indigenous-led conservation to halt biodiversity loss by 2030

In the early hours of Dec. 19 — the last day of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) conference in Montréal — the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted their new post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. The goals and targets agreed within this framework, including the widely discussed Target 3, will guide conservation policy and investment for years to come. Target 3 — also known as the 30x30 target — calls for the conservation of 30 per cent of global land and sea areas by 2030. The CBD has long promoted the creation of protected areas (parks)...
TheConversationCanada

COP15: A call to action for investors to help us meet vital biodiversity goals

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, opened the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montréal with a stark message: “Without nature, we are nothing. Nature is our life-support system, and yet humanity seems hell bent on destruction.” The summit brought together delegates from over 190 countries to negotiate the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, the implementation of which will require a transformation in the way we produce, consume and trade goods and services that rely on and impact biodiversity. Companies and investors have, therefore, been paying close attention. Businesses and investors have a critical role to play in biodiversity and conservation efforts...
TheConversationCanada

Even without strong powers, mayors find a way to get things done

Anyone following the debate around Ontario’s proposed Bill 39, which would permit the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa to exercise “strong mayor” powers, may be under the impression that the leaders of these large Canadian cities have difficulty getting things done. With the province of Ontario moving with such urgency to bestow new powers on Toronto’s John Tory and Ottawa’s Mark Sutcliffe, it would be natural to assume there’s a governance crisis at play. Are mayors being stymied by their councils, and are their policy agendas routinely scuttled by obstinate city councillors? Not really. Mayors are generally successful in getting their...
TheConversationCanada

The fur trade shows us that Canada has a long history of unethical business practices

With rising prices caused by inflation, Canadians are struggling to afford the basic costs of living. According to a recent Angus Reid Institute study, nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are struggling to provide food for their families. Meanwhile, profits are surging for grocery retailers, raising concerns about monopolies. In today’s market economy, competition means standing out by offering customers more while working faster for less cost. Among top grocery retailers in Canada like Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro, it also means protecting and growing their dominant market position. The pandemic and other global crises has been especially profitable for the food...
TheConversationCanada

How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism

In capitalistic economies like those in the West, wealth and status accumulation often drive our every endeavour. Education, skills training and social networks, among other aspects, become tools that we use in this rat race to push ahead for our interests. Such questionable ethics seem ripe for a reassessment. I once believed equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policies for government and industry could help. In 2016, while at the University of Alberta’s Office of Employment Equity, I co-authored a preliminary Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Educational Framework. At the time, my understanding was that EDI policies were primarily a set of tools that...
NBC News

Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage

More than half of Toronto’s residents are born outside Canada, and that number could soon explode. By 2025, Canada’s government hopes to bring in nearly one and a half million immigrants to fill critical jobs; something business leaders have been pushing for years.Jan. 1, 2023.
TheConversationCanada

Fears about RSV, flu and winter viruses can cause parental stress. Try these 4 expert tips to balance mental wellness and health risks

Pediatric emergency departments and clinics have been overcrowded with the dramatic increase in child respiratory viruses, leaving many families anxious about caring for sick kids. Making decisions about what to do — or not do — can be exhausting, especially coming out of nearly three years of pandemic fears, social isolation and burnout. Parents need practical strategies to balance the health risks and stressors of kids getting sick as we trudge through the virulent flu, RSV and COVID-19 winter season. As researchers of family well-being interventions, we provide four evidence-based stress-management strategies grounded in dialectical behaviour therapy skills (DBT). In tough...
TheConversationCanada

Changing how police complaints are handled in Ontario violates the public trust

Changes to how public complaints against police officers are handled will make the complaints system even more insular in Ontario. Through the province’s Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, the system for handling non-criminal police misconduct will quietly shift a greater portion of the system out of the public eye. The act has been passed, but is not yet in force. Review came with recommendations In 2016, Justice Michael Tulloch, now the Chief Justice of Ontario, led a systemic review of police oversight in Ontario, which included comprehensive recommendations. The review looked at the three police oversight bodies in Ontario, including the Office...
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy