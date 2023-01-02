Read full article on original website
Bridgette Mims
2d ago
That's my girl such a sweetie pie 🥧. I remember when she was a little girl she was always our team cheerleader for our softball team her mom Carolyn and I played softball together for years she always cheered us on if no one else did .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love Ms.Bridgette
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Related
wbrc.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard returning for 2023 season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kicker Will Reichard tweeted today he’s not quite ready to step away from Alabama Football. Fans will be happy to know he’s coming back to play one more year. He said he can’t wait to get back to work for the 2023 season.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 3, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
cw34.com
Former Suncoast high school star killed in wrong-way crash near Orlando
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community is mourning the tragic loss of a father and standout athlete from Riviera Beach who made it all the way to the pros. Michael Merritt, 38, was killed in a crash near Orlando, about a week before Christmas. He grew up in...
wbrc.com
City of Hoover getting new turf for baseball, softball fields
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in October, the City of Hoover entered into a new partnership with the city’s park and rec department as well as the city’s school system to add artificial turf fields on 11 baseball and softball fields. Right now, the project is in the...
positivelyosceola.com
2023, a New Year, a New Hope, with Osceola Kowboys Head Football Coach Eric Pinellas
Positively Osceola asked a number of positive leaders in the community to share their hope and plans for the new year, and how we can encourage and support each other in 2023. We asked Eric Pinellas, Osceola Kowboys Head Football Coach Eric Pinellas to share his hope and outlook for 2023.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Fantasy Football 2022
Fantasy Football is a fun game to play. We are going to put together a High School Fantasy Football Team using teams playing in the Lake & Sumter County Region. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Football, the basic rules are you want 2 Running Backs, 2 Wide Receivers, 2 Quarterbacks, a Flex which can be any player other than a quarterback, a defense and a kicker. The Tight End position in High School Football really isn’t relevant so for the sake of High School Fantasy Football we will go without the tight end position.
Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25: Dillard, Palm Bay make their way up the rankings
The summer/fall sports are all coming to a close and we’re now heading into the winter season, which means girls basketball is upon us. The Sunshine State features a couple of the top teams in the country as Montverde Academy and DME Academy head into our seventh week of rankings as our No. 1 and ...
Florida appeals court overturns ruling in college football player’s 2017 death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state appeals court is siding with the family of a local football player who died after practice. Stetson University football player Nick Blakely, 19, died in Aug. 2017 after pulling himself out of practice because of dizziness and tightness in his chest. >>> STREAM...
Pleasant Grove, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pleasant Grove. The Wenonah High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasant Grove High School on January 03, 2023, 20:30:00. The Wenonah High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasant Grove High School on January 03, 2023, 20:30:00.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at Alabama hospital
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
lacademie.com
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
wbrc.com
State Rep. Givan talks local bill to prevent exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving continues to be an issue in Birmingham. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Representative Juandalynn Givan joined Good Day Alabama to talk about proposed bills that she hopes will put an end to what she calls reckless behavior across the state, but especially in Birmingham. “We...
wbrc.com
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
Comments / 12