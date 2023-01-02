ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

wemu.org

Support for unarmed crisis response teams is high as Ann Arbor seeks public feedback

Public support for an unarmed crisis response team in Ann Arbor is extremely high. 93% percent approve of it, according to a recent survey. This approach to public safety would supplement what the police do. It would put some of their responsibilities in the hands of highly trained, unarmed mental health experts. In 2021, Ann Arbor City Council voted to explore the issue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

County leaders collaborate to boost Detroit

The decisions made by elected commissioners of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties affect every resident of the city of Detroit. This year, these leaders are joining forces to seek regional gains. “We absolutely have opportunities that we’ve never had before, on a regional basis,” said Dave Woodward of Royal Oak,...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

City of Ypsilanti offering Christmas tree curbside pickup; artificial trees not welcome

For Ypsilanti residents who need to get rid of their Christmas or holiday trees, the city is offering to pick them up beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. If your normal trash pickup day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can put your tree out on the curb on Friday and it will be picked up. If you miss out this week, there are two more pickup dates scheduled for all Ypsilanti residents: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 20.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw County gas prices rise

A series of events, including an unexpected winter storm are being blamed for a hike in gas prices over the past week. Under a relatively new state law, each new year signals an increase in the state’s gas tax to keep up with inflation. That 1.4 cent increase went into effect this week.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Oxford Leader

20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement

At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington

Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
FARMINGTON, MI

