Support for unarmed crisis response teams is high as Ann Arbor seeks public feedback
Public support for an unarmed crisis response team in Ann Arbor is extremely high. 93% percent approve of it, according to a recent survey. This approach to public safety would supplement what the police do. It would put some of their responsibilities in the hands of highly trained, unarmed mental health experts. In 2021, Ann Arbor City Council voted to explore the issue.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to swear in three members tonight
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will elect a new chair and vice-chair tonight. At the first meeting of 2023, they will also swear in two new commissioners and welcome another one back to the board. Two of the three new faces on the board are familiar to those who...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
County leaders collaborate to boost Detroit
The decisions made by elected commissioners of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties affect every resident of the city of Detroit. This year, these leaders are joining forces to seek regional gains. “We absolutely have opportunities that we’ve never had before, on a regional basis,” said Dave Woodward of Royal Oak,...
Ypsilanti Township confirms a new Aldi will be built in the community
Officials in Ypsilanti Township have confirmed that a new Aldi grocery store will be coming to the community. A plan to bring Aldi to Ypsilanti Township was made public back in November. That’s when the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the land. Just before the...
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
City of Ypsilanti offering Christmas tree curbside pickup; artificial trees not welcome
For Ypsilanti residents who need to get rid of their Christmas or holiday trees, the city is offering to pick them up beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. If your normal trash pickup day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can put your tree out on the curb on Friday and it will be picked up. If you miss out this week, there are two more pickup dates scheduled for all Ypsilanti residents: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 20.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
Washtenaw County gas prices rise
A series of events, including an unexpected winter storm are being blamed for a hike in gas prices over the past week. Under a relatively new state law, each new year signals an increase in the state’s gas tax to keep up with inflation. That 1.4 cent increase went into effect this week.
Oxford Leader
20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement
At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
wdet.org
Court rules against Mayor Fouts in latest budget spending fight with Warren City Council
Warren City Council may file a formal complaint with Michigan’s attorney general over funds spent by Mayor Jim Fouts. It’s the latest move in a battle over the city’s budget that has spilled into the courts. The council and the mayor have been at odds over an...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
