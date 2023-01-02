ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
  1. Purdue (13-0)
  2. UConn (14-1)
  3. Houston (14-1)
  4. Kansas (12-1)
  5. Arizona (13-1)
  6. Texas (12-1)
  7. Tennessee (11-2)
  8. Alabama (11-2)
  9. Gonzaga (12-3)
  10. UCLA (13-2)
  11. Virginia (10-2)
  12. Miami (13-1)
  13. Wisconsin (10-2)
  14. Duke (11-3)
  15. TCU (12-1)
  16. Indiana (10-3)
  17. Xavier (12-3)
  18. Arkansas (11-2)
  19. New Mexico (14-0)
  20. Charleston (14-1)
  21. San Diego State (11-3)
  22. Iowa State (10-2)
  23. Baylor (10-3)
  24. Missouri (12-1)
  25. Auburn (11-2)

Also considered: Ohio State (10-3).

Dropped out: No. 19 Kentucky (9-4) after a 14-point loss to Missouri; No. 21 Mississippi State (11-2) after an 11-point loss to No. 8 Alabama; No. 24 West Virginia (10-3) after a loss to Kansas State; No. 25 North Carolina (9-5) after a loss to Pittsburgh.

Entered: Charleston at No. 20 after a win over preseason CAA favorite Towson (26th last week, Charleston’s inclusion in the poll is long overdue); San Diego State at No. 21 (Aztecs own an 11-point, neutral-court win over Ohio State); Iowa State at No. 22 after a 15-point win over Baylor (Cyclones also have beaten North Carolina); Missouri at No. 24 after double-digit wins over Illinois and Kentucky.

Analysis: Not going to penalize UConn for its first loss, a conference road game against a ranked opponent…Xavier gets rewarded with a five-spot jump…again, I reward worthy mid-majors unlike some other voters, hence the inclusion of New Mexico, Charleston and San Diego State…Baylor falls 11 spots after losing to Iowa State…With a crack at No. 1 Purdue on the road tonight, then home games against Maryland and Iowa to follow, Rutgers has a path into next week’s poll.

By conference: Big 12 (5), SEC (5), ACC (3), Big Ten (3), Big East (2), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), American (1), Colonial (1), West Coast (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

