Read full article on original website
imagine that
2d ago
transparency and accountability? sorry folks those words can never be spoken in Albany.
Reply
20
Bob Almendinger
2d ago
That's like the Hunter laptop, bury , forget about, make it look like you're tough on crime and bringing jobs to your voters. Unless a Republican majority gets elected, the crime will not be properly investigated. the level of favors owed in politics is beyond our comprehension.
Reply
2
Related
DASNY misses deadline to report to governor, public on CAURD program and $200M fund
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, responsible for a key component of the state’s cannabis retail program, has missed its deadline to report to the governor, the legislature and the public on its efforts in setting up a $200 million social equity fund as well as a portion of the state’s first-round dispensary program.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators
NEW YORK (AP) — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity. According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase’s anti-money-laundering program and its system for...
Office of Cannabis Management misses key deadline to develop social equity plan
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management has missed a deadline mandated by the state’s cannabis law to produce a social and economic equity plan, which is meant to guide the rollout of the state’s emerging marijuana industry. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act required OCM’s chief equity...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents
According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York to add 25 GWh of energy storage for less than the cost of a slice of pizza
New York state has released a roadmap to deploy 4.7 GW of additional energy storage projects by 2030. The Empire State is seeking 3 GW of “bulk storage,” 1.5 GW of retail storage, and 200 MW of residential storage. The state’s modeling predicts that it will cost $0.46 per month per electricity bill to incentivize developers to deploy this capacity. By comparison, Bloomberg suggests the average slice of cheese pizza in New York City is just over $3.
nysportsday.com
Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4
New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
Study looks to uncover medical malpractice in New York
According to a new study released by NiceRx, a discount prescription drug provider, the state of New York has seen 15,951 medical malpractice reports filed between 2012 and 2022.
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss
December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways
During the last week of 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package to support roadway users of all ages and abilities. The two pieces of legislation support pedestrians, bikers, and transit riders across the state by increasing the New York Department of Transportation’s backing of municipal projects that approach street design with […] The post New York Gov. Hochul signs legislation supporting multi-modal roadways appeared first on Transportation Today.
NY becomes first state in nation to pass Digital Fair Repair Act
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair...
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
New laws for NY in 2023: Space heater restrictions, counting votes cast at wrong polling place, robocalls and more
New York lawmakers were busy in 2022, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
Board issues application request for 3 new casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Board has released the criteria it plans to use to determine how it will award up to three casino licenses.
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Labor establishes process to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recently announced it has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 11