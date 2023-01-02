ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Has mystery of Canadian singer’s fatal mauling by coyotes finally been solved? Expert thinks wild dogs learned to take down MOOSE, which made them less fearful of attacking human prey

A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that mauled an up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter to death while she was hiking in Nova Scotia 13 years ago. Researchers have claimed that coyotes in Cape Breton Highlands National Park had adapted to limited food supplies in the run up to the attack Taylor Mitchell on October 27, 2009.

