Madden Monday: Will the Steelers retain Matt Canada and keep the offensive line together?

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive offensive coordinator Matt Canada watches the team during a practice on June 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the season, maybe it’s time to change our eye level on how they managed to do it.

In other words, after a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 8-8 on New Year’s Day, maybe it’s time to adjust our thinking on some previously criticized aspects of the team. Namely, let’s talk about the offensive line and the offensive coordinator.

At least that’s what Mark Madden of 105.9 The X and TribLIVE is advancing in this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast.

“That’s become a decent offensive line,” Madden said in the wake of the 198 rushing yards posted by the Steelers against the NFL’s third-best rush defense. “So good that my big worry as we approach the off-season is that they’ll think it is good enough as is and not augment it. I still think they need a big-time left tackle. And I think they need depth. They have been really fortunate because no one has gotten hurt.”

Also, the Steelers have allowed 37 sacks. That’s middle of the pack in the NFL. Fifteen of the league’s other 31 teams have allowed more.

That said, praise has largely been floated towards the offensive line for its improvement for much of the second half of the season — even if it has come slowly and grudgingly from the fan base and the media.

But what about Matt Canada? As reviled as he has been in the public eye, Madden wonders if it’s time to start giving him more than just a little credit. Madden wants to know if it’s time to reconsider the widely held belief that the Steelers need to fire him after the season is done.

“If we agree that the offense has improved. And that [Kenny] Pickett has improved. And the offensive line has improved. And the running game has improved … If all of those things have improved for the second half of the season, how can you separate that from Canada,” Madden said. “I don’t think there is any way to fire him now. But that doesn’t mean they won’t.”

From Madden’s point of view, willingness to appreciate Canada’s influence on the team’s second-half improvement is likely tied to the aesthetics of the offense.

Or lack thereof.

“I just didn’t see this coming,” Madden said. “I do hate their offense. I don’t care how well they run the ball. That’s just not how the game is now. Pickett is having these good late drives now, two games in a row … Is it because they aren’t turning him loose early enough? Does he have quick strike capability? I don’t know.”

Madden and I also talk about the Steelers’ playoff chances going into the last week of the regular season. We preview the Winter Classic, dive into the Metropolitan Division standings and discuss the wild weekend of college football playoff games.