Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi State Football Unveils Amazing Mike Leach Tribute Helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl
Today is the day Mississippi State does the tough task of playing their bowl game without late coach, Mike Leach. However, his mark will be all over the field. From the players to the coaches, and even the helmets the team plans to wear during the college football game. Some...
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special pirate flag helmets for bowl game
We’ve seen several teams around college football using their uniforms to pay tribute to the late Mike Leach this bowl season, from UCLA to Alabama. Everyone expected Mississippi State to honor their departed head coach, who passed away unexpectedly in December, during their appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl and on the morning of the game, we finally got our first glimpse at what that will look like.
Bleacher Report
The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team
Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
247Sports
Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game
The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game
The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Bleacher Report
Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report
LSU's Future Under Brian Kelly Deemed 'Scary' After Citrus Bowl Rout over Purdue
LSU wrapped up Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in dominant fashion with a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite some rough moments during the season, LSU finished with a 10-4 record. Its highlight win was a 32-31 triumph over Alabama on Nov. 5. It was just the second time the Tigers have defeated the Crimson Tide since 2012.
Bleacher Report
NCAA Committee Recommends Larger Championship Fields, 90-Team Basketball Tournaments
There could be a 90-team NCAA basketball tournament in the future. Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported the NCAA Division I transformation committee released a report Tuesday that recommended a number of changes across college sports. Among the most notable was the suggestion to allow 25 percent of...
Bleacher Report
Latest Top 20 Ranking for Men's College Basketball National Player of the Year
Purdue is no longer undefeated, but Boilermakers big man Zach Edey remains the clear favorite for men's college basketball National Player of the Year. Even in Monday night's loss to Rutgers, he recorded his 11th double-double of the season despite being limited by foul trouble. Don't go etching Edey's name...
Bleacher Report
Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction
The Under Armour All-America Game went down on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, and Team Phantom emerged with a 14-7 victory over Team Speed. The scoring started when 5-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., who committed to Texas and should be line to step in for superstar Bijan Robinson, scored on a 13-yard rush to give Phantom a 6-0 edge.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Who Are the X-Factors for the National Championship?
It is not the championship game we expected, although it's one we'll gladly embrace. After a pair of thrilling semifinal games on New Year's Eve, the only hope is that college football's final game will come close to matching the drama. On the surface, Georgia vs. TCU has a David...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As a handful of NFL teams get rolling with playoff preparations, a bigger batch of franchises should be thinking about how this offseason might help them join the next postseason picture. Adding a top-shelf free agent or two might do the trick. The 2023 class isn't particularly loaded, but it...
Bleacher Report
No. 6 Texas Upset by Kansas State; Teams Combined for Big 12 Record 219 Points
No. 6 Texas' six-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night with a 116-103 loss to Kansas State. Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, the 219 combined points set a new Big 12 record for a regulation game. The previous record was 199 points when Texas beat Colorado 104-95 on...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023 and conference play is in full swing, it feels like the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is just beyond the horizon. And with a little more than two months remaining until Selection Sunday, Kansas, Arizona, Purdue and Connecticut are still holding down the fort as our projected No. 1 seeds. (Though, Houston is hot on that quartet's heels.)
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects
The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
Bleacher Report
Stetson Bennett: Georgia 'Not Happy' with Play vs. OSU Ahead of CFP Title vs. TCU
Georgia escaped the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game against TCU, but quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't entirely pleased with how the semifinal unfolded. "Who knows what the reason was, but it does...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18
The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Comments / 0