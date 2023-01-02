ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with special pirate flag helmets for bowl game

We’ve seen several teams around college football using their uniforms to pay tribute to the late Mike Leach this bowl season, from UCLA to Alabama. Everyone expected Mississippi State to honor their departed head coach, who passed away unexpectedly in December, during their appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl and on the morning of the game, we finally got our first glimpse at what that will look like.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Bleacher Report

The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game

The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report

LSU's Future Under Brian Kelly Deemed 'Scary' After Citrus Bowl Rout over Purdue

LSU wrapped up Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in dominant fashion with a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite some rough moments during the season, LSU finished with a 10-4 record. Its highlight win was a 32-31 triumph over Alabama on Nov. 5. It was just the second time the Tigers have defeated the Crimson Tide since 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

NCAA Committee Recommends Larger Championship Fields, 90-Team Basketball Tournaments

There could be a 90-team NCAA basketball tournament in the future. Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported the NCAA Division I transformation committee released a report Tuesday that recommended a number of changes across college sports. Among the most notable was the suggestion to allow 25 percent of...
Bleacher Report

Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

The Under Armour All-America Game went down on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, and Team Phantom emerged with a 14-7 victory over Team Speed. The scoring started when 5-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., who committed to Texas and should be line to step in for superstar Bijan Robinson, scored on a 13-yard rush to give Phantom a 6-0 edge.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Now that the calendar has flipped to 2023 and conference play is in full swing, it feels like the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is just beyond the horizon. And with a little more than two months remaining until Selection Sunday, Kansas, Arizona, Purdue and Connecticut are still holding down the fort as our projected No. 1 seeds. (Though, Houston is hot on that quartet's heels.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18

The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...

