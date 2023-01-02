ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

The first individual wrestling rankings of the season have arrived

Here are the first individual wrestling rankings of the 2022-23 scholastic season. There are some old favorites at the No. 1 spots, and some new standouts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey use different weights, which is generally not an issue; they can be combined at most of the classes. But New Jersey uses one more weight, and that is an issue. So, 165 will continue to be a one-state weight, with 157/175 in N.J. combining with 160/172 in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

EPC boys basketball Tuesday recap: Freedom’s Nick Ellis scores 32 points, reaches 1,000, but Patriots lose to Pocono Mountain West

Nick Ellis has been a special player since he first stepped on the floor for Freedom in the 2019-20 season. He was overshadowed that year by Caleb and Malek Mims as the Patriots came on strong late and won the District 11 6A title, but still did enough to become The Morning Call’s rookie of the year as the area’s top freshman. His game grew throughout his sophomore and junior seasons, ...
FREEDOM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy