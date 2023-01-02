Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
The first individual wrestling rankings of the season have arrived
Here are the first individual wrestling rankings of the 2022-23 scholastic season. There are some old favorites at the No. 1 spots, and some new standouts. Pennsylvania and New Jersey use different weights, which is generally not an issue; they can be combined at most of the classes. But New Jersey uses one more weight, and that is an issue. So, 165 will continue to be a one-state weight, with 157/175 in N.J. combining with 160/172 in Pennsylvania.
Sasso’s successful return puts finishing touches on Nazareth wrestling’s win over Northampton
Sonny Sasso missed the first month of his final season on the Nazareth wrestling team while recovering from a hand injury. Set to make his return in the Blue Eagles’ rivalry match against Northampton, the senior was forced to wait a little more as his match at 215 pounds was the final bout of the night.
Check out the first pound-for-pound wrestling rankings of the season
We present the first pound-for-pound individual wrestling rankings of the season. This is an attempt to identify the top 10 wrestlers in the region regardless of weight class. The wrestlers must be in the week’s rankings, and not “on the sidelines” or “taking injury time.”
EPC boys basketball Tuesday recap: Freedom’s Nick Ellis scores 32 points, reaches 1,000, but Patriots lose to Pocono Mountain West
Nick Ellis has been a special player since he first stepped on the floor for Freedom in the 2019-20 season. He was overshadowed that year by Caleb and Malek Mims as the Patriots came on strong late and won the District 11 6A title, but still did enough to become The Morning Call’s rookie of the year as the area’s top freshman. His game grew throughout his sophomore and junior seasons, ...
Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points steers Northern past Colonial Division foe West Perry
Cassidy Sadler and Addison Place helped set the early tone and Northern pulled away from West Perry with an explosive third quarter Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls basketball match in Dillsburg. The Polar Bears notched a 61-33 victory as Sadler banked six of her game-high 16 points in the...
PennLive Cup update: Boiling Springs leads the way after historic fall season
The fall season of high school sports is officially in the books. And it was a historic one for the Mid-Penn Conference. Seven teams in the Mid-Penn won a state championship, including a clean sweep of the three field hockey titles. In all, 17 schools earned points in the PennLive Cup race, with three teams already amassing more than 100 points.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball takes down Hershey in Keystone Division clash
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball team opened an early lead and never looked back en route to a 55-21 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Hershey Tuesday night. The Wildcats improve to 9-2 on the season. Hershey is 0-10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has never been more important....
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
CD East scores Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg behind Nyilah Luckett’s 20 points
The CD East girls basketball team defeated Chambersburg, 36-33, in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game Tuesday night. CD East was led by Nyilah Luckett, who poured in 20 points and got help from Janiyah Jackson, who added 5 points. CD East improves to 2-5 whole Chambersburg falls to...
Local roundup: Pittston Area boys basketball edges out Crestwood
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tied at halftime with Crestwood, the Pittston Area boys basketball team got a standout performance from Anthony Cencetti after the break as the Patriots pulled out a 48-47 win on the road on Tuesday. Cencetti scored 23 of his game-high 28...
