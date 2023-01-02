10 TV spin-offs from the last decade that were better than the original show

Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Paramount+

Sometimes TV series spin-offs surpass the originals that spawned them.

Insider rounded up many of the best TV spin-offs that topped the shows they originated from.

From "Better Call Saul" and "The Good Fight" to "The Flash," here are 10 great TV spin-offs.

Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul." Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

"Better Call Saul"

Generally considered one of the best TV spin-offs in recent memory with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98% , "Better Call Saul" centers on Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) six years before he represented Walter White (Bryan Cranston) on "Breaking Bad."

Goodman at the time was simply known as Jimmy McGill, a struggling, shifty Albuquerque-based attorney and underdog whose morals and ambitions frequently clash while working with low-income clients.

Jimmy works with private eye Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a former Philadelphia cop and expert "fixer" of sticky situations that Jimmy learns to appreciate.

Throughout the course of six seasons, "Better Call Saul" is meticulously plotted, visually arresting, and emotionally engrossing, eventually culminating in Saul's fateful first meeting with Walter and Jesse (Aaron Paul).

"Intelligent to the core, 'Better Call Saul' was also, for all its blood and death, the most fundamentally humanistic drama of its time," wrote Time's Judy Berman.

Kiernan Shipka and Michelle Gomez in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Netflix

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

This supernatural teen drama, spun-off from "Riverdale," followed Archie Comics' Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she reconciles her dual nature as an incredibly powerful half-witch who battles the evil forces that threaten her, her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto), and her friends.

While the critically acclaimed show tackled two crossovers during the sixth season of "Riverdale," Netflix prematurely axed "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross Lynch, who played Harvey Kinkle, told NME .

Grant Gustin in "The Flash." The CW

"The Flash"

Spun-off from "Arrow," "The Flash" is now The CW's longest-running Arrowverse show, with its ninth and final season expected to air in February.

"The Flash" follows Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a crime-scene investigator who gains superhuman speed after the explosion of the S.T.A.R. Labs' particle accelerator.

As the Flash, Allen uses his power to fight criminals in Central City and embarks on wild adventures in the process, like creating an alternate timeline and meeting his future daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and son Bart (Jordan Fisher).

"Producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg (already delivering the green with "Arrow") have adhered pretty closely to Flash lore, while making modest adjustments that aim to cater to the uninitiated," wrote Variety's Brian Lowry. "Yet perhaps the best things this 'Flash' has going for it compared with its predecessor are the current mainstreaming of superhero fare and the liberating freedom that comes with playing on a niche network, where audience demands are considerably smaller."

Christine Baranski in "The Good Fight." Paramount+

"The Good Fight"

It's difficult to top a show like "The Good Wife," which consistently brought enthralling drama to your living room each week.

But over the course of six seasons, "The Good Fight" managed to outsmart the original thanks to strong performances from its lead Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), a late-career feminist lawyer perpetually flirting with retirement, and attorney Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald).

Coupled with the show's unwavering willingness to take risks — the season four opener, for example, imagined an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election — "The Good Fight" remained captivating until the very end.

Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez in "Good Trouble." Freeform

"Good Trouble"

"Good Trouble" picks up where "The Fosters" left off, trailing Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as they settle in Los Angeles to begin the next chapter of their lives, which started by moving into The Coterie, a communal living building downtown.

As the show progresses, Mariana, Callie, and the residents at The Coterie overcome significant challenges in their professional and personal lives, and learn hard lessons, making "Good Trouble" a surprisingly compelling spin-off, even after — spoiler alert — Mariana exits the show during season four.

Yara Shahidi in "Grown-ish." Freeform

"Grown-ish"

A spin-off of "Black-ish," "Grown-ish" largely follows the Johnsons' oldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she leaves home to attend the fictional California University of Liberal Arts (Cal U), pursues a career in fashion styling, and moves to New York to help start a fashion company.

From season five on, "Grown-ish" changes gears, focusing on the Johnsons' oldest son "Junior" and his time at Cal U.

"It's a potent, college-comedy-with-basic-cable-cursing chaser to its still-formidable parent series," wrote AV Club's Erik Adams.

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in "House of the Dragon." HBO

"House of the Dragon"

"House of the Dragon" may have only just wrapped its first season, but already the "Game of Thrones" spin-off has made a big impression on critics, edging out the original on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 93% .

This prequel, which takes place nearly 200 years before "Game of Thrones," follows the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war (and presumably the war itself), including the Targaryen children's battle for control of the Iron Throne.

Despite two major casting changes nearly halfway through the first season, the show's performances, particularly from an ill and aging King Viserys (Paddy Considine), are particularly strong, and the palace intrigue is surprisingly compelling.

"Yet somehow, with 'House of the Dragon,' the new showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (with some help from Martin) made more than reheated "Game of Thrones" leftovers," wrote Kyle Chayka of The New Yorker. "To my own surprise, I was back to appointment viewing, next-day debriefs, and scattershot plotline predictions ahead of the finale on Sunday."

Franz Drameh, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Falk Hentschel, and Arthur Darvill in "Legends of Tomorrow." The CW

"Legends of Tomorrow"

Spun-off from "Arrow" and "The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" gathers heroes and villains from both shows, bringing them together in London in 2166 under the guidance of time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) on a mission to prevent the destruction of Earth by immortal Vandal Savage (Casper Crump).

Sporting flashy action sequences, several recognizable comic superheroes in rotation, and some punchy dialogue, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" aired for seven seasons before wrapping in 2022.

"This is the kind of unapologetic fantasy escapism that used to scare TV executives," wrote Rolling Stone's Noel Murray in 2016. "Now it's rapidly becoming the norm — which means that if this show succeeds, our tomorrows could get a lot more legendary."

Anson Mount in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

A spin-off of "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy during the decade before "Star Trek: The Original Series."

Although it's only one season in, "Strange New Worlds" has made a positive impression on critics, earning a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, who praised the cast's strong performances and memorable, episodic narratives, with some episodes like "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" offering surprising depth and moral dilemmas that sometimes lacked tidy resolutions.

"True to its roots, 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is the story of a complex universe bound by the hope that mensches can make a positive impact or die trying, and that humanity's most shining moments come at times of crisis," wrote The Wrap's Thelma Adams. "The stunning ensemble space-drama remains true to the original while reaching for the stars."

Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon." Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

"Young Sheldon"

In this prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) wrestles with having a brilliant mind capable of calculating advanced mathematics and science in East Texas, an area where church and football are king.

While the vulnerable, gifted, and naive Sheldon deals with the world, his father George (Lance Barber), a high-school-football coach, and protective mother (Zoe Perry) struggle to understand him.

"'Young Sheldon' hasn't fully delivered on the promise of its pilot just yet," wrote Indiewire's Ben Travers in 2017. "But in subsequent episodes, it's achieved a stronger balance between comedy and drama — and surpassed its predecessor in the most unexpected of ways."