An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

By Rachel Hosie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdBPC_0k0tGqxV00
A stock image showing a man doing a pull-up at an outdoor gym. Tomas Evans thought his shoulder pain was caused by working out.

Getty Images

  • Tomas Evans, 18, thought his shoulder pain was caused by straining a muscle at the gym.
  • He had an apple-sized lump under his collar bone.
  • He was diagnosed with stage 2 blood cancer.

A teenager who thought his shoulder pain was caused by pulling a muscle while working out actually had cancer .

In June 2022, Tomas Evans, 18, from Wales, UK, found a fist-sized lump under his collarbone two days after going to the gym, and he was feeling a lot of pain in his arm, according to his mother Rachael Tudor.

Evans went to see his doctor, thinking he'd just pulled a muscle badly, and a scan was arranged, Tudor wrote on a GoFundMe page.

On July 20, Evans was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a rare cancer. The most common symptom is a painless swelling in a lymph node, usually in the neck, armpit, or groin. It is most common in people between the ages of 20 and 40 and those over 75, and men are slightly more likely to have it than women.

"The lump was quite big and about the size of an apple," Evans told Kennedy News and Media . "I thought it had just been a muscle that had come out of place or something and it wasn't, it was to do with the lymphoma."

The lump on his shoulder was caused by blood cancer

After further tests, scans, and a biopsy, the family found out that Evans had stage two cancer, with the mass contained in his chest cavity. The mass in the chest caused the lump under the collarbone to appear.

"We came home and cried for the whole two weeks waiting on the test results," Tudor said. "It was the most horrendous two weeks of our lives as the crippling anxiety of what on earth we were facing was awful."

Evans, an electrical installation student, started a course of 12 rounds of chemotherapy in September.

"The chemotherapy is going really well. My scan about five weeks ago came back clear but I've still got to do the treatment until the end of February just to make sure that it's gone everywhere," Evans said.

Evans is very tired and at high risk of infection, Tudor told Insider: "His journey continues to be hard going, but the end is in sight and we'll fight on for that 'remission' status."

The support of their family, friends, and communtiy has been "amazing," Tudor said.

The family has been fundraising in the hope that once Evans is given the all-clear he can do all the things he had been planning, including a holiday with his friends, starting his apprenticeship as an electrician, and taking his girlfriend to Winter Wonderland, a Christmas event in London.

"The GoFundMe page was set up by my close friend in our name as we had lots of people wanting to do charity fund raising events in Tomas's name," Tudor said. "When we hit his target in less then a week, it was overwhelming."

The family has already made a donation to the charity Lymphoma Action on behalf of Evans, and they "will make a donation at the end of treatment to two other charities that have closely supported us throughout this nightmare," Tudor said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 36

Maureen Pinkard
2d ago

May you have complete recovery soon. More good feeling days than bad. And may the family remain uplifted through this process 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(1)
20
WhatsHaName
2d ago

My daughter has blood issues. She’s been hospitalized several times for blood transfusions and now at 27 someone is FINALLY taking her seriously and sending her to an oncologist hematologist (I think that’s the specialty 😬) it’s really sad how some folks are dismissed for so long. Thank God they got this kid early.

Reply
11
Tommy Lynch
2d ago

I will put Tomas Evans on my Holy Rosary. Tomas works out so I would have thought the same thing with the shoulder pain. Push on through young man.God's Speed. 🙏🙏🙏.

Reply
6
