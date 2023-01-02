Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Crash sends car into creek, one to the hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along Enslow Boulevard landed a car in Fourpole Creek and sent one person to the hospital, according to Huntington Police at the scene and Cabell County 911 dispatchers. The accident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
WTAP
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/4/2023 12:39 P.M. The house was significantly damaged during the fire but is not a total loss according to the Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews. Chief Matthews also said the fire was ruled accidental after a candle had caught fire in a bedroom. He said...
wchstv.com
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for I-64 near Nitro-St. Albans bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As road crews in Kanawha County prepare for a new traffic pattern near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, a lane closure will temporarily affect traffic along Interstate 64. The left lane of Interstate 64 will be closed between mile markers 41 and 42.5 from...
WSAZ
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
WTAP
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/3/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
WOWK
Woman in critical condition after bicycle, SUV crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Jan. 3, 11:51 a.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the person hit by a car near the Chelyan Bridge early Tuesday morning. Lt. Ana Pile says a woman was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane near the bridge and swerved in front of an SUV also traveling westbound.
wchstv.com
Man wanted in Virginia taken into custody after pursuit in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in Virginia was taken into custody overnight after a police chase in Fayette County. Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, who was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia for felony grand larceny and destruction of property now faces charges of fleeing, obstructing, reckless driving and other traffic violations following an incident early Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police: 17-year-old female, man killed in Greenup County crash
DANLEYTON, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:49 a.m. 1/4/23. Kentucky State Police said a juvenile and a man were killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Greenup County. A 17-year-old female and a man, Reece Murray, 26, both of Paris, Ky., died at the scene of the wreck that happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Danleyton, State Police said.
Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:10 p.m., 1/3/22. A woman is in critical condition after Kanawha County deputies said she veered in front of a vehicle while on a bicycle early Tuesday morning. The woman, who was traveling westbound near the Chelyan Bridge, was struck by an SUV...
Metro News
1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill. Police said three moving cars and two...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
WSAZ
Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
wchstv.com
Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
Comments / 0