FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in Virginia was taken into custody overnight after a police chase in Fayette County. Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, who was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia for felony grand larceny and destruction of property now faces charges of fleeing, obstructing, reckless driving and other traffic violations following an incident early Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO