ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Crash sends car into creek, one to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along Enslow Boulevard landed a car in Fourpole Creek and sent one person to the hospital, according to Huntington Police at the scene and Cabell County 911 dispatchers. The accident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 1/3/2023 9:47 P.M. The Parkersburg Fire Department says the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief says it started in a front room on the first floor. ORIGINAL STORY:. A structure fire broke out on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
wchstv.com

Man wanted in Virginia taken into custody after pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted in Virginia was taken into custody overnight after a police chase in Fayette County. Dale E. Gauvin, 27, of Mount Hope, who was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant in Virginia for felony grand larceny and destruction of property now faces charges of fleeing, obstructing, reckless driving and other traffic violations following an incident early Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill. Police said three moving cars and two...
OAK HILL, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy