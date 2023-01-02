As the year wraps up, One Green Planet is looking back at 2022’s biggest moments for animals in court. Among the high-highs and low-lows, two themes emerged: (1) animal law is becoming more mainstream, less taboo, and more successful; and (2) despite this progress, the law is still quite limited as a resource for helping animals, and legal efforts to support activism remain at the core of the animal law movement. With these themes in mind, here are some of 2022’s animal law highlights:

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO