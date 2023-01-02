We drove the New York State Thruway this weekend out to Buffalo and it seems as if this is the last hurrah for McDonald's at all of the rest stops. In fact, Friday we were heading west and the one we stopped at had a McDonald's that was scheduled to close for good on Saturday. It was pretty sad. There were no fountain drinks, chicken mcnugget sauces, chicken sandwiches, not many burgers on the menu, and signs all over that Saturday that they would close forever.

1 DAY AGO