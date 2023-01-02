Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Really Adding This To Your Mixed Drinks Central New York?
While shopping in a grocery store in New Hartford, this author stumbled on this item in the drink isle. Are people really adding this odd food item to mixed drinks?. Onions. Yes, onions. Is Shrek a bartender on Varick Street?. Have you ever heard of cocktail onions? Apparently, a cocktail...
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
If You Live In New York State, It’s Important To Do This Every Morning Before You Drive
If you live in New York State, you know that winters can be brutal. The cold can drop down into negative temperatures when you factor in wind chill and snow. That's why doing this one thing can make a life-or-death difference. If you park anywhere outside of a locked and...
Capital Region Gem Named New York’s Best Romantic Getaway
Looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day or a romantic weekend? The perfect spot to bring your special someone is right in your backyard!. When it comes to romance, couples are always trying to find that perfect spot that just inspires love. Sometimes choosing that perfect restaurant or getaway can be a little nerve-wracking. Or maybe like me if you have kids, that romantic rendezvous can be even more complicated to plan when you have kids!
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
13 Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Goats Eat Needles? Top 3 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in CNY
Yes it's true! These guys want the presents on, not under, your Christmas tree. It's that time of year where we are all tossing our Christmas Trees out our back door and out of the house. What was once decorated for all to marvel, is now sitting on your lawn in a big heap.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Almost All McDonald’s Gone From NY Thruway Forever [PICS]
We drove the New York State Thruway this weekend out to Buffalo and it seems as if this is the last hurrah for McDonald's at all of the rest stops. In fact, Friday we were heading west and the one we stopped at had a McDonald's that was scheduled to close for good on Saturday. It was pretty sad. There were no fountain drinks, chicken mcnugget sauces, chicken sandwiches, not many burgers on the menu, and signs all over that Saturday that they would close forever.
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3