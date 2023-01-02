Read full article on original website
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
Plans to upgrade Isle of Wight lighthouse revealed
Plans to revamp a landmark Isle of Wight lighthouse have been unveiled. The Grade II red-and-white-striped tower at the Needles could be upgraded as part of a project that would update navigation aids, as well as electrical and mechanical systems. The existing floor and door of the lighthouse, which dates...
Aled Davies: Son of missing ex-BBC editor appeals for CCTV
The son of Aled Davies, who went missing on New Year's Eve, has urged people to check their CCTV footage for any signs of him. Gruffudd Glyn said any footage would be vital to help establish his father's movements that night. Mr Glyn said that they were "incredibly concerned" about...
NHS Wales: 24 hours in ambulance and night on hospital floor
A 63-year-old man had to spend nearly 24 hours in an ambulance and then slept on a hospital floor before he was moved to a ward. Wayne Erasmus, from Carmarthenshire, had difficulty breathing on Christmas Day, prompting his family to call 999. He was in the ambulance overnight at Swansea's...
‘They may be Tories but they are human’: how a Labour mayor sealed north-east devolution deal
One is the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting former nightclub bouncer who retired as a jiu-jitsu sensei to enter politics at the age of 48. The other is Michael Gove. Together they have formed an unlikely bond, aimed at transforming the north-east of England through a “historic” devolution deal which they hope will in turn secure their own political legacies.
Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption
Heavy rain resulting in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland has brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.The poor weather came after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in southern parts of Scotland on Friday and a yellow warning in much of the rest of the country.The amber warning expired at midday, however yellow warnings for wind are in place from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday for much of the north of Scotland, and for ice from 9pm on Friday until 11am the following day.On New Year’s Eve, a yellow warning...
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Outrage as Qatar pays for Wales first minister’s ‘lavish’ five-star hotel stay
The Qatar government paid for Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during his World Cup trip to the countryThe first minister, the economy minister – Vaughan Gething – and four officials were put up for three nights in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Doha.The Welsh government was highly critical of Qatar’s human rights record prior to and during the World Cup.Qatar gained international condemnation over its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and migrants.However, Mr Drakeford said they had made the decision to attend to promote Wales and the country’s values on the world stage and...
People flock to small towns and shun city centres due to flexible working
Seaside towns have thrived since the pandemic while city centres have thinned out as working patterns have changed for good, new mobile phone data has suggested.People have flocked to small towns and suburbs and enjoyed flexible commutes into their offices, according to anonymised phone activity by analytics platforms Placemake.io and Visitor Insights.It covers more than 500 high streets from January 2019 to December 2022, and is based on 8 million mobile devices across the UK.Seaside town Morecambe in Lancashire saw activity shoot up by 70% between 2019 and 2022, while popular resort Bognor Regis in West Sussex surged by 40%.And...
Isle of Wight: Plans to revamp East Cowes wharf
Plans to regenerate a former aggregate wharf have been given the go-ahead. Kingston Wharf in East Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, is set to become a boat-storage facility with wash-down capacity. The site is also expected to have new mooring pontoons, 11 workshops and a 100-tonne boat crane. The...
Gary Ballance named in Zimbabwe squad for T20 series against Ireland
Former England batter Gary Ballance has been named in Zimbabwe’s squad for three T20s against Ireland this month.Ballance switched allegiance back to the country of his birth by signing a two-year deal with Zimbabwe Cricket last month after Yorkshire granted the 33-year-old’s request to be released from his contract.The left-hander represented Zimbabwe at under-19 level but, after moving to England to complete his schooling, went on to play 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for his adopted nation between 2013 and 2017.Having long since cleared the mandatory three-year gap necessary to play for a different country, Ballance could now resurrect his...
NHS Wales on a knife-edge says confederation leader
Tough choices have to be made now to protect the NHS, a health leader in Wales has warned. Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said the NHS is on a knife-edge in terms of its ability to cope. A consultant for Wales' largest health board, which has declared...
NHS asked to approve new A&E in Bristol city centre
The NHS is being asked to approve a new emergency department in a city centre. Local hospital bosses want to replace the current A&E at the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) with a new purpose-built facility at nearby Marlborough Hill. They said its current location "is not in any way fit...
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
Niall McGinn: Glentoran favourites to sign Northern Ireland winger from Dundee
Glentoran are leading the race to sign Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and a deal could be completed this week, BBC Sport NI understands. The Dundee winger is attracting considerable interest after being made available by the Scottish side. But it is believed the prospect of a long-term deal with...
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
Lancaster University sets up UK's first light pollution study centre
The UK's first research laboratory looking the impact of light pollution on human health and nature has been set up at Lancaster University. The Dark Design Lab will study the adverse affects of too much artificial light in towns and cities. Professor Nick Dunn said "protecting dark skies" is crucial...
Ulster Rugby: Province 'not a long way from freefall' following recent defeats
European Cup winner Tony McWhirter says Ulster are "not quite in freefall, but not a long way from it" after losing to Munster on New Year's Day. Ulster twice led by nine points in the United Rugby Championship game in Belfast but Ben Healy converted his own late try to secure a 15-14 Munster win.
