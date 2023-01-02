Heavy rain resulting in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland has brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.The poor weather came after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in southern parts of Scotland on Friday and a yellow warning in much of the rest of the country.The amber warning expired at midday, however yellow warnings for wind are in place from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday for much of the north of Scotland, and for ice from 9pm on Friday until 11am the following day.On New Year’s Eve, a yellow warning...

5 DAYS AGO