Berhalter ‘Saddened,’ Wants to Continue As USMNT Coach
Speaking during a Harvard Business Review broadcast Thursday, Gregg Berhalter addressed his future along with the Reyna saga. Despite the regret, strain and “sadness” resulting from the shocking revelations about his feud with the Reyna family and a violent 1991 episode with the woman who became his wife—not to mention the subsequent U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) investigation—Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that he’s interested in a second cycle as men’s national team coach.
Report: Ex-Real Madrid Coach Zidane Rebuffs USMNT Interest
The 50-year-old reportedly rejected overtures to succeed Gregg Berhalter. View the original article to see embedded media. The U.S. Soccer Federation reportedly approached former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane about succeeding U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter on the bench, but Zidane rejected the overtures, according to a report from ESPN.
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon...
