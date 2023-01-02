Speaking during a Harvard Business Review broadcast Thursday, Gregg Berhalter addressed his future along with the Reyna saga. Despite the regret, strain and “sadness” resulting from the shocking revelations about his feud with the Reyna family and a violent 1991 episode with the woman who became his wife—not to mention the subsequent U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) investigation—Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that he’s interested in a second cycle as men’s national team coach.

2 DAYS AGO